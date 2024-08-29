HBCU Football Stars Shine: NFL's Initial 53-Man Rosters Reflect Diverse Talent

HBCU Legends

The initial NFL rosters had former HBCU football stars listed ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Aug 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen (4) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) in the second quarter at Ford Field.
HOUSTON - Tuesday's first round of cuts in the National Football League had nineteen HBCU football players landing on the initial 53-man roster of National Football League teams. Veterans reportedly earned roster spots, while several players were signed to practice squads or will begin the season on a club's injured reserve list.

Last season, 31 HBCU football players suited up for Week 1 action in the NFL. Rosters will undergo various changes before the season officially begins when Kansas City defends its Super Bowl title by hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Here's the information on players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are currently on NFL active rosters:

Terron Armstead
Terron Armstead

Terron Armstead



• Position: Tackle (T)

• Team: Miami Dolphins

• College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

• Drafted: New Orleans Saints

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 10

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1

Markquese Bell
Markquese Bell


Markquese Bell



• Position: Safety (S)

• Team: Dallas Cowboys

• College: Florida A&M

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 17

Quinton Bell (56)
Quinton Bell

Quinton Bell



• Position: Linebacker (LB)

• Team: Miami Dolphins

• College: Prairie View A&M

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 1

Isaiah Bolden
Isaiah Bolden

Isaiah Bolden



• Position: Cornerback (CB)

• Team: New England Patriots

• College: Jackson State

• Drafted in 2023

Claudin Cherelus
Claudin Cherelus


Claudin Cherelus



• Position: Linebacker (LB)

• Team: Carolina Panthers

• College: Alcorn State

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 6

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1

Brandon Codrington
Brandon Codrington

Brandon Codrington



• Position: Cornerback (CB)

• Team: Buffalo Bills

• College: North Carolina Central

Cobie Durant
Cobie Durant


Cobie Durant



• Position: Cornerback (CB)

• Team: Los Angeles Rams

• College: South Carolina State

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 16

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan
Jamie Gillan


Jamie Gillan



• Position: Punter (P)

• Team: New York Giants

• College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 17

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 2

Antonio Hamilton Sr.
Antonio Hamilton Sr.


Antonio Hamilton Sr.



• Position: Cornerback (CB)

• Team: Atlanta Falcons

• College: South Carolina State

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 14

Javon Hargrave
Javon Hargrave


Javon Hargrave



• Position: Defensive Tackle (DT)

• Team: San Francisco 49ers

• College: South Carolina State

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 16

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 3

KhaDarel Hodge
KhaDarel Hodge


KhaDarel Hodge



• Position: Wide Receiver (WR)

• Team: Atlanta Falcons

• College: Prairie View A&M

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 17

James Houston IV
James Houston IV


James Houston IV



• Position: Linebacker (LB)

• Team: Detroit Lions

• College: Jackson State

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 2

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard
Tytus Howard


Tytus Howard



• Position: Guard (G)

• Team: Houston Texans

• College: Alabama State

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 7

Isaiah Land
Isaiah Land


Isaiah Land



• Position: Defensive End (DE)

• Team: Indianapolis Colts

• College: Florida A&M

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 7

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1

Trent Scott
Trent Scott


Trent Scott



• Position: Tackle (T)

• Team: Washington Commanders

• College: Grambling State

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 10

Grover Stewart
Grover Stewart


Grover Stewart



• Position: Defensive Tackle (DT)

• Team: Indianapolis Colts

• College: Albany State (GA)

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 11

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1

Joshua Williams
Joshua Williams


Joshua Williams



• Position: Cornerback (CB)

• Team: Kansas City Chiefs

• College: Fayetteville State

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 16

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 4

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson
Emanuel Wilson


Emanuel Wilson



• Position: Running Back (RB)

• Team: Green Bay Packers

• College: Fort Valley State

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 7

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 2

Nick Leverett
Nick Leverett


Nick Leverett



• Position: Guard/Center (OL)

• Team: New England Patriots

• College: North Carolina Central

• Games Played in 2023 Season: 3

• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 2

NFL ROSTERS IN FLUX, HBCU PLAYERS WILL HAVE CHANCES

One thing fans must realize about the NFL, just because a player may have been a part of the initial cuts does not mean they will be out of the league this season. Jackson State and SWAC star linebacker James Houston IV is a prime example. Houston missed the Detroit Lions first cuts and general manager Brad Holmes immediately placed him on the team's practice squad.

After several weeks of development and player attrition due to injury, Houston had an impressive Thanksgiving Day debut. He harassed and sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice and recovered a fumble on special teams.

In the 2023-24 season, twenty-seven former HBCU football stars played at least one game in the National Football League:

  1. Andrew Farmer II: TM - Chargers, Games - 8, College Name - Lane
  2. Antonio Hamilton Sr.: TM - Cardinals, Games - 14, College Name - South Carolina State
  3. Bobby Price: TM - Cardinals, Games - 6, College Name - Norfolk State
  4. Brandon Parker: TM - Raiders, Games - 5, College Name - North Carolina A&T ​
  5. Chris Blair: TM - Falcons, Games - 1, College Name - Alcorn State
  6. Claudin Cherelus: TM - Panthers, Games - 6, College Name - Liberty
  7. Cobie Durant: TM - Rams, Games - 16, College Name - South Carolina State
  8. Danny Johnson: TM - Commanders, Games - 13, College Name - Southern
  9. Emanuel Wilson: TM - Packers, Games - 7, College Name - Fort Valley State ​
  10. Grover Stewart: TM - Colts, Games - 11, College Name - Albany State ​
  11. Isaiah Land: TM - Colts, Games - 7, College Name - Florida A&M
  12. Ja'Tyre Carter: TM - Bears, Games - 10, College Name - Grambling State
  13. James Houston: TM - Lions, Games - 2, College Name - Jackson State
  14. Jamie Gillan: TM - Giants, Games - 17, College Name - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  15. Javon Hargrave: TM - 49ers, Games - 16, College Name - South Carolina State
  16. Joshua Pryor: TM - Commanders, Games - 7, College Name - Bowie State
  17. Joshua Williams: TM - Chiefs, Games - 16, College Name - Fayetteville State ​
  18. Keenan Isaac: TM - Buccaneers, Games - 2, College Name - Alabama State
  19. KhaDarel Hodge: TM - Falcons, Games - 17, College Name - Prairie View A&M
  20. Kion Smith: TM - Dolphins, Games - 9, College Name - Fayetteville State
  21. Markquese Bell: TM - Cowboys, Games - 17, College Name - Florida A&M
  22. Quinton Bell: TM - Dolphins, Games - 1, College Name - Prairie View A&M
  23. Ricky Lee: TM - Panthers, Games - 6, College Name - North Carolina A&T
  24. Shaquille Leonard: TM - Colts/Eagles, Games - 14, College Name - South Carolina State
  25. Terron Armstead: TM - Dolphins, Games - 10, College Name - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  26. Trent Scott: TM - Commanders, Games - 10, College Name - Grambling State
  27. Tytus Howard: TM - Texans, Games - 7, College Name - Alabama State
  28. Nick Leverett: TM - Buccaneers, Games - 3, College Name - North Carolina Central

More importantly, the contribution of the HBCU football players in the NFL postseason had Joshua Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs repeating as a Super Bowl champion. DT Javon Hargrave (San Francisco, 3) and RB Emanuel Wilson (Green Bay, 2) were the only players to join Williams with multiple playoff games in 2023-24. T Terron Armstead (Miami), CB Cobie Durant (Los Angeles), LB James Houston IV (Detroit), and LB Markquese Bell (Dallas) each had one game appearance in last year's postseason.

HBCU Legends will have a report on the players added to NFL practice squads before the new season kicks off.

