HBCU Football Stars Shine: NFL's Initial 53-Man Rosters Reflect Diverse Talent
HOUSTON - Tuesday's first round of cuts in the National Football League had nineteen HBCU football players landing on the initial 53-man roster of National Football League teams. Veterans reportedly earned roster spots, while several players were signed to practice squads or will begin the season on a club's injured reserve list.
Last season, 31 HBCU football players suited up for Week 1 action in the NFL. Rosters will undergo various changes before the season officially begins when Kansas City defends its Super Bowl title by hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Here's the information on players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are currently on NFL active rosters:
*HBCU Legends partners at Stats Perform provided the data.
Terron Armstead
• Position: Tackle (T)
• Team: Miami Dolphins
• College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
• Drafted: New Orleans Saints
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 10
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1
Markquese Bell
• Position: Safety (S)
• Team: Dallas Cowboys
• College: Florida A&M
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 17
Quinton Bell
• Position: Linebacker (LB)
• Team: Miami Dolphins
• College: Prairie View A&M
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 1
Isaiah Bolden
• Position: Cornerback (CB)
• Team: New England Patriots
• College: Jackson State
• Drafted in 2023
Claudin Cherelus
• Position: Linebacker (LB)
• Team: Carolina Panthers
• College: Alcorn State
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 6
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1
Brandon Codrington
• Position: Cornerback (CB)
• Team: Buffalo Bills
• College: North Carolina Central
Cobie Durant
• Position: Cornerback (CB)
• Team: Los Angeles Rams
• College: South Carolina State
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 16
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1
Jamie Gillan
• Position: Punter (P)
• Team: New York Giants
• College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 17
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 2
Antonio Hamilton Sr.
• Position: Cornerback (CB)
• Team: Atlanta Falcons
• College: South Carolina State
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 14
Javon Hargrave
• Position: Defensive Tackle (DT)
• Team: San Francisco 49ers
• College: South Carolina State
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 16
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 3
KhaDarel Hodge
• Position: Wide Receiver (WR)
• Team: Atlanta Falcons
• College: Prairie View A&M
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 17
James Houston IV
• Position: Linebacker (LB)
• Team: Detroit Lions
• College: Jackson State
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 2
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1
Tytus Howard
• Position: Guard (G)
• Team: Houston Texans
• College: Alabama State
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 7
Isaiah Land
• Position: Defensive End (DE)
• Team: Indianapolis Colts
• College: Florida A&M
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 7
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1
Trent Scott
• Position: Tackle (T)
• Team: Washington Commanders
• College: Grambling State
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 10
Grover Stewart
• Position: Defensive Tackle (DT)
• Team: Indianapolis Colts
• College: Albany State (GA)
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 11
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 1
Joshua Williams
• Position: Cornerback (CB)
• Team: Kansas City Chiefs
• College: Fayetteville State
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 16
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 4
Emanuel Wilson
• Position: Running Back (RB)
• Team: Green Bay Packers
• College: Fort Valley State
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 7
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 2
Nick Leverett
• Position: Guard/Center (OL)
• Team: New England Patriots
• College: North Carolina Central
• Games Played in 2023 Season: 3
• Postseason Games Played in 2023 Season: 2
NFL ROSTERS IN FLUX, HBCU PLAYERS WILL HAVE CHANCES
One thing fans must realize about the NFL, just because a player may have been a part of the initial cuts does not mean they will be out of the league this season. Jackson State and SWAC star linebacker James Houston IV is a prime example. Houston missed the Detroit Lions first cuts and general manager Brad Holmes immediately placed him on the team's practice squad.
After several weeks of development and player attrition due to injury, Houston had an impressive Thanksgiving Day debut. He harassed and sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice and recovered a fumble on special teams.
In the 2023-24 season, twenty-seven former HBCU football stars played at least one game in the National Football League:
- Andrew Farmer II: TM - Chargers, Games - 8, College Name - Lane
- Antonio Hamilton Sr.: TM - Cardinals, Games - 14, College Name - South Carolina State
- Bobby Price: TM - Cardinals, Games - 6, College Name - Norfolk State
- Brandon Parker: TM - Raiders, Games - 5, College Name - North Carolina A&T
- Chris Blair: TM - Falcons, Games - 1, College Name - Alcorn State
- Claudin Cherelus: TM - Panthers, Games - 6, College Name - Liberty
- Cobie Durant: TM - Rams, Games - 16, College Name - South Carolina State
- Danny Johnson: TM - Commanders, Games - 13, College Name - Southern
- Emanuel Wilson: TM - Packers, Games - 7, College Name - Fort Valley State
- Grover Stewart: TM - Colts, Games - 11, College Name - Albany State
- Isaiah Land: TM - Colts, Games - 7, College Name - Florida A&M
- Ja'Tyre Carter: TM - Bears, Games - 10, College Name - Grambling State
- James Houston: TM - Lions, Games - 2, College Name - Jackson State
- Jamie Gillan: TM - Giants, Games - 17, College Name - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Javon Hargrave: TM - 49ers, Games - 16, College Name - South Carolina State
- Joshua Pryor: TM - Commanders, Games - 7, College Name - Bowie State
- Joshua Williams: TM - Chiefs, Games - 16, College Name - Fayetteville State
- Keenan Isaac: TM - Buccaneers, Games - 2, College Name - Alabama State
- KhaDarel Hodge: TM - Falcons, Games - 17, College Name - Prairie View A&M
- Kion Smith: TM - Dolphins, Games - 9, College Name - Fayetteville State
- Markquese Bell: TM - Cowboys, Games - 17, College Name - Florida A&M
- Quinton Bell: TM - Dolphins, Games - 1, College Name - Prairie View A&M
- Ricky Lee: TM - Panthers, Games - 6, College Name - North Carolina A&T
- Shaquille Leonard: TM - Colts/Eagles, Games - 14, College Name - South Carolina State
- Terron Armstead: TM - Dolphins, Games - 10, College Name - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Trent Scott: TM - Commanders, Games - 10, College Name - Grambling State
- Tytus Howard: TM - Texans, Games - 7, College Name - Alabama State
- Nick Leverett: TM - Buccaneers, Games - 3, College Name - North Carolina Central
More importantly, the contribution of the HBCU football players in the NFL postseason had Joshua Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs repeating as a Super Bowl champion. DT Javon Hargrave (San Francisco, 3) and RB Emanuel Wilson (Green Bay, 2) were the only players to join Williams with multiple playoff games in 2023-24. T Terron Armstead (Miami), CB Cobie Durant (Los Angeles), LB James Houston IV (Detroit), and LB Markquese Bell (Dallas) each had one game appearance in last year's postseason.
HBCU Legends will have a report on the players added to NFL practice squads before the new season kicks off.