HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings in Week 7

HBCU Legends' Top 5 Power Rankings in FCS football for Week 7.

Week 6 pitted the top-ranked JSU defense versus the top-ranked Alabama A&M offense in a SWAC showdown.

A pair of top five teams had bye weeks and a new squad jumped into the rankings.

Oct. 9, 2021; QB Shedeur Sanders; Credit: JSU Athletics

1. JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY

Deion Sanders and his top-ranked Jackson State Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SWAC) routed the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2 SWAC) in a 61-15 effort.

JSU cruised to its lopsided victory off a strong performance by QB Shedeur Sanders' five touchdowns (4 passing, 1 rushing). New Orleans natives WR Warren Newman (1 TD) and RB Santee Marshall (12 carries, 123 yards, 2 TD) were equally impressive in the decisive win.

The Tigers defense destroyed the Bulldogs offensive line and sacked Aqeel Glass eight times on the afternoon. Aubrey Miller and James Houston led the defense

A&M's Aqeel Glass finished the contest passing 26-of-40, 293 yards, 2 TD, and a 143.0 quarterback efficiency rating.

Up next for the Tigers will host the Alabama State Hornets for Homecoming at 2 PM CT on Oct. 16.

2. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

BYE WEEK

The Panthers will visit Bethune-Cookman at 2 PM CT on Saturday, Oct. 16.

3. NORTH CAROLINA A&T

The Aggies had to hold off North Alabama to win its seventh straight home game, 38-34.

Statistical Leaders: QB Jalen Fowler (14-for-20, 234 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 rushes, 20 yards); RB Jah-Maine Martin (19 rushes, 75 yards); RB Bhayshul Tuten (6 rushes, 60 yards, 1 TD; 1 rec., 60 yards 1 TD); RB Kashon Baker (6 rushes, 51 yards, 1 TD); LB Jacob Roberts (12 tackles, 3 unassisted, 1 TFL).

N.C. A&T will play at Kennesaw State at 5 PM ET on Oct. 16. The broadcast will be on ESPN+/Nextstar.

4. NORFOLK STATE

BYE WEEK

The Spartans (3-2, 0-0 MEAC) are set to host Virginia University of Lynchburg (0-6) in Norfolk at 2 PM ET on Oct. 16.

5. ALCORN STATE

Alcorn had a "Purple Out" Homecoming victory over Grambling in Lorman, MS.

QB Felix Harper (15 comp. for 150 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) helped the Braves defeat the Tigers 24-20. RB Niko Duffey led Alcorn's 241-yard rushing attack with 20 carries for 142 yards.

GSU freshman quarterback had a rough outing passing 10-of-27, 105 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in the Tigers' defeat.

Alcorn (3-2, 2-0 SWAC) will travel to face in-state SWAC rival Mississippi Valley State (2-3, 1-1 SWAC) with a kickoff at 3 PM CT on Oct. 16.

HBCU Conferences Standings after - Week 6

HBCU teams after Week 6 of action in the FCS.

MEAC

Howard | 2-4 (1-0) Norfolk State | 3-2 (0-0) Delaware State | 3-3 (0-0) North Carolina Central | 2-4 (0-0) South Carolina State | 1-3 (0-0) Morgan State | 0-5 (0-1)

SWAC

East

Jackson State | 4-1 (2-0) Alabama State | 3-2 (2-1) Florida A&M | 3-2 (1-1) Mississippi Valley State | 2-3 (1-1) Alabama A&M | 3-1 (1-1) Bethune-Cookman | 0-6 (0-3)

West

Prairie View A&M | 4-1 (3-0) Alcorn State | 3-2 (2-0) Southern | 2-3 (1-1) Texas Southern| 2-3 (1-1) Grambling State | 2-4 (1-2) Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 1-4 (0-3)

Conference records in parentheses.

