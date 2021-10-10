HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings in Week 7

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballVideosSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
    Search

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings - Week 7

    HBCU Legends' Top 5 Power Rankings in FCS football for Week 7.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    HBCU Legends' Top 5 Power Rankings in FCS football for Week 7.

    Week 6 pitted the top-ranked JSU defense versus the top-ranked Alabama A&M offense in a SWAC showdown.  

    A pair of top five teams had bye weeks and a new squad jumped into the rankings.

    Shedeur Sanders

    1. JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY

    Deion Sanders and his top-ranked Jackson State Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SWAC) routed the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2 SWAC) in a 61-15 effort.  

    JSU cruised to its lopsided victory off a strong performance by QB Shedeur Sanders' five touchdowns (4 passing, 1 rushing).  New Orleans natives WR Warren Newman (1 TD) and RB Santee Marshall (12 carries, 123 yards, 2 TD) were equally impressive in the decisive win.

    The Tigers defense destroyed the Bulldogs offensive line and sacked Aqeel Glass eight times on the afternoon.  Aubrey Miller and James Houston led the defense 

    A&M's Aqeel Glass finished the contest passing 26-of-40, 293 yards, 2 TD, and a 143.0 quarterback efficiency rating.

    Up next for the Tigers will host the Alabama State Hornets for Homecoming at 2 PM CT on Oct. 16.

    2. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

    BYE WEEK

    The Panthers will visit Bethune-Cookman at 2 PM CT on Saturday, Oct. 16.

    3. NORTH CAROLINA A&T

    The Aggies had to hold off North Alabama to win its seventh straight home game, 38-34.  

    Statistical Leaders: QB Jalen Fowler (14-for-20, 234 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 rushes, 20 yards); RB Jah-Maine Martin (19 rushes, 75 yards); RB Bhayshul Tuten (6 rushes, 60 yards, 1 TD; 1 rec., 60 yards 1 TD); RB Kashon Baker (6 rushes, 51 yards, 1 TD); LB Jacob Roberts (12 tackles, 3 unassisted, 1 TFL). 

    N.C. A&T will play at Kennesaw State at 5 PM ET on Oct. 16.  The broadcast will be on ESPN+/Nextstar.

    4. NORFOLK STATE

    BYE WEEK

    The Spartans (3-2, 0-0 MEAC) are set to host Virginia University of Lynchburg (0-6) in Norfolk at 2 PM ET on Oct. 16.

    5. ALCORN STATE

    Alcorn had a "Purple Out" Homecoming victory over Grambling in Lorman, MS.  

    QB Felix Harper (15 comp. for 150 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) helped the Braves defeat the Tigers 24-20.  RB Niko Duffey led Alcorn's 241-yard rushing attack with 20 carries for 142 yards.

    GSU freshman quarterback had a rough outing passing 10-of-27, 105 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in the Tigers' defeat.

    Alcorn (3-2, 2-0 SWAC) will travel to face in-state SWAC rival Mississippi Valley State (2-3, 1-1 SWAC) with a kickoff at 3 PM CT on Oct. 16.

    HBCU Conferences Standings after - Week 6

    HBCU teams after Week 6 of action in the FCS.

    Delaware State

    MEAC

    1. Howard | 2-4 (1-0)
    2. Norfolk State | 3-2 (0-0)
    3. Delaware State | 3-3 (0-0)
    4. North Carolina Central | 2-4 (0-0)
    5. South Carolina State | 1-3 (0-0)
    6. Morgan State | 0-5 (0-1)
    Alcorn Defeats Grambling 24-20

    SWAC

    East

    1. Jackson State | 4-1 (2-0)
    2. Alabama State | 3-2 (2-1)
    3. Florida A&M | 3-2 (1-1)
    4. Mississippi Valley State | 2-3 (1-1)
    5. Alabama A&M | 3-1 (1-1)
    6. Bethune-Cookman | 0-6 (0-3)

    West

    1. Prairie View A&M | 4-1 (3-0)
    2. Alcorn State | 3-2 (2-0)
    3. Southern | 2-3 (1-1)
    4. Texas Southern| 2-3 (1-1)
    5. Grambling State | 2-4 (1-2)
    6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 1-4 (0-3)

    Conference records in parentheses.

    MORE HBCU COVERAGE

    Shedeur Sanders
    Football

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings in Week 7

    22 seconds ago
    JSU Touchdown
    Jackson State University

    Jackson State Defense Sacks Glass and Alabama A&M at Homecoming

    9 hours ago
    20211009_162321
    Jackson State University

    Shedeur Sanders Does His Father's 'PRIME' Dance After TD Run!

    11 hours ago
    Jackson State freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders
    SWAC

    Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Halftime Report

    10 hours ago
    Aqeel Glass - QB
    Alabama A&M University

    Can Aqeel Glass Reclaim His Superhero Status Versus Jackson State?

    18 hours ago
    SWAC Week 6 (1)
    SWAC

    SWAC Football: 'Who's #1?' - Big Games, Homecomings, and Rivalries in Week 6

    Oct 9, 2021
    Screenshot 2021-10-08 013035
    MEAC

    MEAC Schedule for Week 6

    Oct 8, 2021
    Shots Fired
    SWAC

    Shots Fired! Coach Maynor Throws Shade, Coach Sanders Responds With a 'Mic Drop' During SWAC Presser

    Oct 8, 2021