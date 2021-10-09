Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Halftime Report

Jackson State visits Huntsville, Alabama for a SWAC East division battle with Alabama A&M.

Bulldogs Homecoming 2021!

Bulldogs 1st Drive

2 handoffs to Quarles go nowhere.

Outstanding catch by Odieu Hilaire on 3rd down. Lynn Swan type of catch.

Facemask penalty on JSU.

Glass is sacked, Tigers Edge Rusher James Houston rumbles for a Scoop Six!

Jackson St. 7, Alabama A&M 0

Bulldogs 2nd Drive

3 plays, -2 yards

Punt

Tigers 1st Drive

Warren Newman return of 58 yards

Touchdown

JACKSON STATE drive 3 plays 5 yards 1:23

Jackson St. 14, Alabama A&M 0

Bulldogs 3rd Drive

Coach Maynor attempts a fake punt on 4th down and the running back was stopped short of the first down.

Coach was attempting to stimulate offense, but the play execution was poor.

Tigers 2nd Drive

Tigers rushing the football well.

Shedeur Sanders pass complete to K. Corbin III for 15 yards to the AAMU1, 1ST DOWN JSU, out-of-bounds (JaBraun McNeal).

Shedeur Sanders pass complete to Josh Lanier for 6 yards to the AAMU0, TOUCHDOWN.

JACKSON STATE drive 8 plays 51 yards 3:49

2-pt. conversion failed. Sanders missed the receiver in the endzone.

Jackson St. 20, Alabama A&M 0

Bulldogs 4th Drive

Glass sack included a face mask penalty.

Glass is starting to get protection and is in rhythm with his wide receivers.

JACKSON ST. 20, ALABAMA A&M 0

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

Bulldogs 4th Drive (cont'd)

Aqeel Glass pass complete to Odieu Hilaire for 19 yards to the JSU 19 yard line for a first down.

Hilaire continues to find success in the zones of the JSU secondary.

Aqeel Glass pass complete to Zabrian Moore for a 10-yard touchdown.

Spencer Corey kick attempt good.

ALABAMA A&M drive 9 plays 75 yards 4:15

Jackson St. 20, Alabama A&M 7

Tigers 3rd Drive

Shedeur Sanders pass complete to Trevonte Rucker for a 37-yard TOUCHDOWN. (Glenn Misiak's kick attempt failed.)

JACKSON STATE scoring drive 3 plays, 71 yards, in 1:19.

The missed extra point attempts could come back and haunt the Tigers.

Jackson St. 26, Alabama A&M 7

Bulldogs 5th Drive

Aqeel Glass was sacked for a loss of 7 yards by Nyles Gaddy (57).

JSU 4th Drive

Warren Newman drops a potential first down.

Punt to Alabama A&M

Bulldogs 6th Drive

Miller sacks Glass for the 6th of the day.

Punt to JSU.

JSU 5th Drive

Jackson St. is in a good position to increase the lead.

Shedeur Sanders pass complete to Warren Newman for a 12-yard touchdown.

JACKSON STATE drive 7 plays 66 yards 3:30

HALFTIME SCORE:

Jackson St. 33, Alabama A&M 7

STANDOUT PLAYERS AT HALFTIME

JSU

Shedeur Sanders: 10-of-13, 135 yards, 2 TDs, 240.3 QBR

RB Martin: 22 yards, 1 TD

RB Marshall: 33 yards

Lanier: 1 TD reception

Rucker: 1 TD reception

Shilo Sanders: 4 tackles

James Houston: 4 tackles, 1 TFL,

Aubrey Miller: 2 sacks, 6 tackles

Gaddy: 1 sack

Q. Miller: 1 sack

K. Hampton: 4 tackles

Alabama A&M

Aqeel Glass: 14-of-17, 143 yards, 1 TD

Hilaire: 7 rec. 91 yards

Z. Moore: 1 TD

G. Quarles: rushing yards

J. McNeal: 4 tackles

B. Bailey: 3 tackles

HALFTIME SHOW BY THE BANDS

Jackson State was strong! But, the Alabama A&M band had plenty of energy for the Homecoming crowd.

Advantage Alabama A&M!