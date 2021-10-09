    • October 9, 2021
    Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Halftime Report

    Jackson State versus Alabama A&M halftime report.
    Jackson State visits Huntsville, Alabama for a SWAC East division battle with Alabama A&M.

    Bulldogs Homecoming 2021!

    Bulldogs 1st Drive

    • 2 handoffs to Quarles go nowhere.
    • Outstanding catch by Odieu Hilaire on 3rd down.  Lynn Swan type of catch.
    • Facemask penalty on JSU.
    • Glass is sacked, Tigers Edge Rusher James Houston rumbles for a Scoop Six!

    Jackson St. 7, Alabama A&M 0

    Bulldogs 2nd Drive

    • 3 plays, -2 yards
    • Punt

    Tigers 1st Drive

    • Warren Newman return of 58 yards
    • Touchdown
    • JACKSON STATE drive 3 plays 5 yards 1:23

    Jackson St. 14, Alabama A&M 0

    Bulldogs 3rd Drive

    • Coach Maynor attempts a fake punt on 4th down and the running back was stopped short of the first down.
    • Coach was attempting to stimulate offense, but the play execution was poor.

    Tigers 2nd Drive

    • Tigers rushing the football well.
    • Shedeur Sanders pass complete to K. Corbin III for 15 yards to the AAMU1, 1ST DOWN JSU, out-of-bounds (JaBraun McNeal).
    • Shedeur Sanders pass complete to Josh Lanier for 6 yards to the AAMU0, TOUCHDOWN.
    • JACKSON STATE drive 8 plays 51 yards 3:49
    • 2-pt. conversion failed.  Sanders missed the receiver in the endzone.

    Jackson St. 20, Alabama A&M 0

    Bulldogs 4th Drive

    • Glass sack included a face mask penalty.
    • Glass is starting to get protection and is in rhythm with his wide receivers.

    JACKSON ST. 20, ALABAMA A&M 0

    END OF FIRST QUARTER

    SECOND QUARTER

    Bulldogs 4th Drive (cont'd)

    • Aqeel Glass pass complete to Odieu Hilaire for 19 yards to the JSU 19 yard line for a first down.
    • Hilaire continues to find success in the zones of the JSU secondary.
    • Aqeel Glass pass complete to Zabrian Moore for a 10-yard touchdown.
    • Spencer Corey kick attempt good.
    • ALABAMA A&M drive 9 plays 75 yards 4:15

    Jackson St. 20, Alabama A&M 7

    Tigers 3rd Drive

    • Shedeur Sanders pass complete to Trevonte Rucker for a 37-yard TOUCHDOWN. (Glenn Misiak's kick attempt failed.)
    • JACKSON STATE scoring drive 3 plays, 71 yards, in 1:19.
    • The missed extra point attempts could come back and haunt the Tigers.
    Jackson St. 26, Alabama A&M 7

    Bulldogs 5th Drive

    • Aqeel Glass was sacked for a loss of 7 yards by Nyles Gaddy (57).

    JSU 4th Drive

    • Warren Newman drops a potential first down.
    • Punt to Alabama A&M

    Bulldogs 6th Drive

    • Miller sacks Glass for the 6th of the day.
    • Punt to JSU.

    JSU 5th Drive

    • Jackson St. is in a good position to increase the lead.
    • Shedeur Sanders pass complete to Warren Newman for a 12-yard touchdown.
    • JACKSON STATE drive 7 plays 66 yards 3:30
    HALFTIME SCORE:

    Jackson St. 33, Alabama A&M 7

    STANDOUT PLAYERS AT HALFTIME

    JSU

    • Shedeur Sanders: 10-of-13, 135 yards, 2 TDs, 240.3 QBR
    • RB Martin: 22 yards, 1 TD
    • RB Marshall: 33 yards
    • Lanier: 1 TD reception
    • Rucker: 1 TD reception
    • Shilo Sanders: 4 tackles
    • James Houston: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 
    • Aubrey Miller: 2 sacks, 6 tackles
    • Gaddy: 1 sack
    • Q. Miller: 1 sack
    • K. Hampton: 4 tackles

    Alabama A&M

    • Aqeel Glass: 14-of-17, 143 yards, 1 TD
    • Hilaire: 7 rec. 91 yards
    • Z. Moore: 1 TD
    • G. Quarles:   rushing yards
    • J. McNeal: 4 tackles
    • B. Bailey: 3 tackles

    HALFTIME SHOW BY THE BANDS

    Jackson State was strong!   But, the Alabama A&M band had plenty of energy for the Homecoming crowd.

    Advantage Alabama A&M!

    Jackson State freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders
