Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Halftime Report
Jackson State versus Alabama A&M halftime report.
Jackson State visits Huntsville, Alabama for a SWAC East division battle with Alabama A&M.
Bulldogs Homecoming 2021!
Bulldogs 1st Drive
- 2 handoffs to Quarles go nowhere.
- Outstanding catch by Odieu Hilaire on 3rd down. Lynn Swan type of catch.
- Facemask penalty on JSU.
- Glass is sacked, Tigers Edge Rusher James Houston rumbles for a Scoop Six!
Jackson St. 7, Alabama A&M 0
Bulldogs 2nd Drive
- 3 plays, -2 yards
- Punt
Tigers 1st Drive
- Warren Newman return of 58 yards
- Touchdown
- JACKSON STATE drive 3 plays 5 yards 1:23
Jackson St. 14, Alabama A&M 0
Bulldogs 3rd Drive
- Coach Maynor attempts a fake punt on 4th down and the running back was stopped short of the first down.
- Coach was attempting to stimulate offense, but the play execution was poor.
Tigers 2nd Drive
- Tigers rushing the football well.
- Shedeur Sanders pass complete to K. Corbin III for 15 yards to the AAMU1, 1ST DOWN JSU, out-of-bounds (JaBraun McNeal).
- Shedeur Sanders pass complete to Josh Lanier for 6 yards to the AAMU0, TOUCHDOWN.
- JACKSON STATE drive 8 plays 51 yards 3:49
- 2-pt. conversion failed. Sanders missed the receiver in the endzone.
Jackson St. 20, Alabama A&M 0
Bulldogs 4th Drive
- Glass sack included a face mask penalty.
- Glass is starting to get protection and is in rhythm with his wide receivers.
JACKSON ST. 20, ALABAMA A&M 0
END OF FIRST QUARTER
SECOND QUARTER
Bulldogs 4th Drive (cont'd)
- Aqeel Glass pass complete to Odieu Hilaire for 19 yards to the JSU 19 yard line for a first down.
- Hilaire continues to find success in the zones of the JSU secondary.
- Aqeel Glass pass complete to Zabrian Moore for a 10-yard touchdown.
- Spencer Corey kick attempt good.
- ALABAMA A&M drive 9 plays 75 yards 4:15
Jackson St. 20, Alabama A&M 7
Tigers 3rd Drive
- Shedeur Sanders pass complete to Trevonte Rucker for a 37-yard TOUCHDOWN. (Glenn Misiak's kick attempt failed.)
- JACKSON STATE scoring drive 3 plays, 71 yards, in 1:19.
- The missed extra point attempts could come back and haunt the Tigers.
Jackson St. 26, Alabama A&M 7
Bulldogs 5th Drive
- Aqeel Glass was sacked for a loss of 7 yards by Nyles Gaddy (57).
JSU 4th Drive
- Warren Newman drops a potential first down.
- Punt to Alabama A&M
Bulldogs 6th Drive
- Miller sacks Glass for the 6th of the day.
- Punt to JSU.
JSU 5th Drive
- Jackson St. is in a good position to increase the lead.
- Shedeur Sanders pass complete to Warren Newman for a 12-yard touchdown.
- JACKSON STATE drive 7 plays 66 yards 3:30
HALFTIME SCORE:
Jackson St. 33, Alabama A&M 7
STANDOUT PLAYERS AT HALFTIME
JSU
- Shedeur Sanders: 10-of-13, 135 yards, 2 TDs, 240.3 QBR
- RB Martin: 22 yards, 1 TD
- RB Marshall: 33 yards
- Lanier: 1 TD reception
- Rucker: 1 TD reception
- Shilo Sanders: 4 tackles
- James Houston: 4 tackles, 1 TFL,
- Aubrey Miller: 2 sacks, 6 tackles
- Gaddy: 1 sack
- Q. Miller: 1 sack
- K. Hampton: 4 tackles
Alabama A&M
- Aqeel Glass: 14-of-17, 143 yards, 1 TD
- Hilaire: 7 rec. 91 yards
- Z. Moore: 1 TD
- G. Quarles: rushing yards
- J. McNeal: 4 tackles
- B. Bailey: 3 tackles
HALFTIME SHOW BY THE BANDS
Jackson State was strong! But, the Alabama A&M band had plenty of energy for the Homecoming crowd.