Jackson State Defense Sacks Glass and Alabama A&M at Homecoming

    • October 9, 2021
    Jackson State Sacks Alabama A&M for Lopsided Victory

    Jackson State's defense ruined Alabama A&M's homecoming celebration with a commanding SWAC East division victory.
    Jackson State's defense ruined Alabama A&M's homecoming celebration with a lopsided  SWAC East division victory, 61-15.

    Deion Sanders and Connell Maynor Embrace

    TIGERS DEFENSE RULED THE DAY

    Tigers' defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman's unleashed a barrage of blitzes and stunts on the Alabama A&M offensive line.  The constant harassment created eight Aqeel Glass sacks and 10 total in the SWAC tilt.

    The tone was set early and often by the JSU defense on A&M's opening drive.  The Bulldogs went 3-and-out for -2 yards of offense on the possession.   

    Jackson State's ferocious defensive squad was relentless and attacked Glass and limited running back Gary Quarles and the rushing attack most of the game.

    Alabama A&M's top-ranked offense never was comfortable and the Tigers' No. 1 defense dictated the pace of the game.

    • Defensively, the Tigers had 10 sacks of Alabama A&M quarterbacks. 
    • 3 QB Hits
    • 5 passes defended: Young-2, Wiggins-1, Huggins-1, Simon-Craig-1
    • James Houston had 2 fumble recoveries.  One "Scoop Six" went for 67 yards in the first quarter.
    • Aubrey Miller led the Tigers with eight tackles.
    • Sack Action - Miller (2), Ragin (2), Gaddy (1.5), Houston (1), Dunn (1), C. Miller (1), Owens (1), Evans (0.5).
    • Held the Bulldogs to eight yards rushing.

    SHEDEUR SANDERS WAS BRILLANT

    Shedeur Sanders was brilliant.  The freshman accounted for five touchdowns on the day.   Sanders was 17-of-24 for 249 yards, four touchdowns passing, and one rushing score.

    Jackson State's offensive line heard Coach Prime's challenge and responded by protecting Shedeur Sanders and opening lanes for running back Santee Marshall.  The New Orleans native rumbled 12 times for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns against on the afternoon.

    • Sanders etched 58 yards on 6 carries and a touchdown to keep the Bulldogs defense off balance.
    • Newman, Rucker, Corbin, and Wideman each caught a touchdown pass from Sanders.
    • 0 sacks of Shedeur Sanders

    THE BULLDOGS FALL AGAIN

    After last weekend's fall to the Grambling State Tigers, Coach Maynor's team was seeking to get back to their winning ways.  

    Glass was sacked eight times and Lankford twice.  If Alabama A&M cannot fix their offensive line issues, a postseason run may become a thing of the past for the Bulldogs.

    Jackson State has a two-game lead and owns the tiebreaker over Alabama A&M in SWAC East division action.

    FINAL SCORE:

    Jackson State - 61, Alabama A&M - 15

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    JSU

    • Shedeur Sanders: 17-of-24, 249 yards, 5 TD (4 passing, 1 rushing), 213 QBR
    • Santee Marshall: 12 rushes, 123 yards, 2 TD; longest 53 yards

    Alabama A&M

    • Aqeel Glass: 26-of-40, 293 yards, 2 TD, 143 QBR
    • Hilaire: 10 receptions for 117 yards

