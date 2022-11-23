HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | Week 13

HOUSTON, TX - The HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 13 of the 2022 season are set.

Gut-wrenching losses by Prairie View, Texas Southern, and Alcorn State in Week 12 kept the door open for the Southern University Jaguars and their postseason dreams.

The Bayou Classic becomes the penultimate game in the conference that will decide the fate of Southern and Prairie View A&M, and crown a new SWAC West champion.

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., prepares to lead his team on to the field against Florida A&M University at Hornet Stadium in Montgomery, Ala. on Saturday November 12, 2022. Asu16; Credit: © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Turkey Day Classic

Alabama State (6-4, 4-3 SWAC) will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-8, 0-7 SWAC) on Thanksgiving for the teams' season finale. Mark Evans II will end his college career on the road. The highly touted UAPB offensive lineman is an NFL prospect that has accepted postseason invitations from the HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Alabama State's rookie head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. will have a chance to finish 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the SWAC if the Hornets defeat the Golden Lions. Robinson Jr. is a rising star in the HBCU coaching ranks. His early success has Bama State on a trajectory to challenge for the SWAC East title in 2023, especially if the division is without Coach Prime at Jackson State.

The Bayou Classic

Southern (6-4, 4-3 SWAC) must defeat Grambling State (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic to advance into the 2022 SWAC Championship game against Jackson State on Dec. 3.

Coach Eric Dooley labeled the game as the "Grand Daddy" of all HBCU classics during Monday's SWAC Coaches press conference.

However, like most longstanding rivalries, the Bayou Classics' outcomes are unpredictable. Although the Las Vegas bookies have Southern as an 11.5-point favorite, Southern shouldn't take Grambling lightly.

The all-time series for Grambling State and Southern University is tied at 24 wins apiece. NBC will broadcast the game at 1 PM CT from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA, on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Jackosn State coach Deion Sanders encourages the Tigers after coming from behind at the Jack Spinks Football Stadium in Lorman, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Tcl Jsu Alcorn; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS

Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 SWAC East) | The Tigers await either Southern or Prairie View for the 2022 SWAC Championship game on Dec. 3. Benedict (10-0, 7-0 SIAC) | 2022 SIAC Champions; NCAA Super Region II Playoffs next week. Florida A&M (9-2, 7-1 SWAC East) | The Rattlers were snubbed by the FCS Playoffs selection committee. Xavier Smith and Isaiah Land will be in postseason all-star bowl games. North Carolina Central (9-2, 4-1 MEAC)| Trei Oliver and the Eagles will represent the MEAC in the 2022 Celebration Bowl. Fayetteville State (9-2, 7-1) | 20222 CIAA Champions are playing in the NCAA Super Region II Playoffs.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and NCCU head coach Trei Oliver; Credit: USA Today Sports and NCCU Athletics

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES

Deion Sanders - Jackson State - 2022 SWAC East Champions, 2022 FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Candidate Chennis Berry - Benedict - 2022 SIAC Football Champions, SIAC Coach of the Year, NCAA Super Region II Playoffs bye Trei Oliver - NCCU - 2022 MEAC Champions, 2022 FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Candidate, MEAC Coach of the Year Willie Simmons - FAMU - Will he return in 2023? Expect Simmons to have interviews this offseason. Richard Hayes Jr. - Fayetteville State - 2022 CIAA Football Champions, NCAA Super Region II Playoffs

