Terron Armstead entered free agency as one of the top offensive linemen available, and the Miami Dolphins signed the former Arkansas-Pine Bluff alum and New Orleans Saints left tackle.

Armstead, 30, anchored the Saints' offensive line for years and protected Brees' blindside before the future Hall of Famer decided to retire after the 2020 season. New Orleans couldn't keep the best left tackle in the team's history due to salary-cap limitations. He and Ryan Ramczyk were considered the best tackle tandem in the league.

The UAPB great has protected other notable quarterbacks on the gridiron like Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, and Teddy Bridgewater.

CONTRACT WITH MIAMI

Miami invited Armstead for a visit, and both sides agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract with $43.7M guaranteed on March 22.

Since the Dolphins QB is left-handed, the ex-Golden Lion will take his talent to South Beach and protect Tua Tagovailoa's front side. Nevertheless, Miami landed one of the best offensive linemen in the league.

ABOUT COMING FROM AN HBCU

One reporter wanted to know, "what does today mean for you being a product of an HBCU and being a 10-year vet?" While wearing a classic Dan Marino No. 12 jersey, Armstead said, "It's amazing. It's a blessing for sure. I thank God for the opportunity, for being here, for being here for so long, for being an HBCU guy, a small school guy. It's a longer road. It honestly is. It's a longer trip to get here and to stay here, but it's possible. It's becoming more and more frequent and evident that the talent is in those buildings and in those spaces. I was at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. A lot of talented players, a lot of NFL scouts and front office people making decisions. I think it will continue to grow as they continue to get exposure."

ARMSTEAD'S COMBINE LEGACY

The New Orleans Saints took notice of Armstead during the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine after Armstead ran a 4.71 second 40 yard-dash. His time remains the top 40 of any offensive linemen at a combine. The Saints selected him as the 75th overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

In ten seasons and 97 professional game appearances, Armstead earned three trips to the NFL Pro Bowl (2018-20) and was honored as a second-team AP All-Pro in 2018. Before entering the draft, the Cahokia, IL native was a three-time SWAC first-team selection from 2010-12.

The Saints will miss his leadership and locker-room presence. He was a great interview and highly personable with media during my time covering the New Orleans Saints. The big man is a philanthropist and a darn good rapper.

The Dolphins landed a gem in the HBCU legend, Terron "T-Stead" Armstead.

