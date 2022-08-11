HBCU Players on NFL Preseason Rosters
The National Football League will have all teams kick off the preseason on Friday after last weekend's Hall of Fame game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Seahawks writer Maliik Obee compiled the following list of players on NFL preseason rosters who a former HBCU school football players.
17 NFL teams have 33 players who have roots from HBCU football programs. The 2021 HBCU Football Champions South Carolina State Bulldogs have seven players currently on 2022 NFL preseason rosters.
The MEAC leads HBCU conferences represented with fourteen players, followed by the SWAC with thirteen, CAA has three, two from the CIAA has two, and the SIAC and OVC with one. One player, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Daylen Baldwin has affiliations with the MEAC (Morgan State) and SWAC (Jackson State).
Here is the breakdown of the HBCU players by NFL team:
ATLANTA FALCONS
- OLB - Quinton Bell (Prairie View A&M University)
- WR - KhaDarel Hodge (Prairie View A&M University)
ARIZONA CARDINALS
- CB - Antonio Hamilton (South Carolina State University)
- OL - Josh Miles (Morgan State University)
BALTIMORE RAVENS
- WR Shemar Bridges (Fort Valley State University)
CAROLINA PANTHERS
- DE - Darryl Johnson (North Carolina A&T University)
CHICAGO BEARS
- OL - Ja'Tyre Carter (Southern University)
- OL - Lachavious Simmons (Tennessee State University)
- LB - Joe Thomas (South Carolina State University)
CLEVELAND BROWNS
- WR - Daylen Baldwin (Morgan State University/Jackson State University)
- T - Alex Taylor (South Carolina State University)
- DT - Roderick Perry (South Carolina State University)
DALLAS COWBOYS
- S - Markquese Bell (Florida A&M University)
- LB - Storey Jackson (Prairie View A&M University)
DETROIT LIONS
- LB - James 'The Problem' Houston IV (Jackson State University)
- DB - Bobby Price (Norfolk State University)
Read More
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
- LB - Darius 'Shaq' Leonard (South Carolina State University)
- DT - Grover Stewart (Albany State University)
HOUSTON TEXANS
- OL - Tytus Howard (Alabama State University)
- WR - Chester Rogers (Grambling State University)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
- DE - De'Shaan Dixon (Norfolk State University)
- WR - Ryan McDaniel (North Carolina Central University)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
- CB - Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State University)
LAS ANGELES RAMS
- CB - Cobie Durant (South Carolina State University)
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
- OT - Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T University)
- S - Qwynterrio Cole (Alcorn State University)
MIAMI DOLPHINS
- OT - Terron Armstead (University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
- OT - Kion Smith (Fayetteville State University)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- DT - Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State University)
- CB - Mac McCain (North Carolina A&T University)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
- OG - Keenan Forbes (Florida A&M University)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
- Nick Leverett (North Carolina Central University)
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
- S - Danny Johnson (Southern University)
