Skip to main content

HBCU Players on NFL Preseason Rosters

HBCU football players on 2022 NFL preseason rosters.

The National Football League will have all teams kick off the preseason on Friday after last weekend's Hall of Fame game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Seahawks writer Maliik Obee compiled the following list of players on NFL preseason rosters who a former HBCU school football players.

17 NFL teams have 33 players who have roots from HBCU football programs. The 2021 HBCU Football Champions South Carolina State Bulldogs have seven players currently on 2022 NFL preseason rosters.

The MEAC leads HBCU conferences represented with fourteen players, followed by the SWAC with thirteen, CAA has three, two from the CIAA has two, and the SIAC and OVC with one.  One player, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Daylen Baldwin has affiliations with the MEAC (Morgan State) and SWAC (Jackson State).

Here is the breakdown of the HBCU players by NFL team:

ATLANTA FALCONS

  • OLB - Quinton Bell (Prairie View A&M University) 
  • WR - KhaDarel Hodge (Prairie View A&M University) 
Antonio Hamilton

ARIZONA CARDINALS

  • CB - Antonio Hamilton (South Carolina State University) 
  • OL - Josh Miles (Morgan State University) 
Shemar Bridges

BALTIMORE RAVENS

  • WR Shemar Bridges (Fort Valley State University)

CAROLINA PANTHERS 

  • DE - Darryl Johnson (North Carolina A&T University) 
Carter

CHICAGO BEARS

  • OL - Ja'Tyre Carter (Southern University) 
  • OL - Lachavious Simmons (Tennessee State University) 
  • LB - Joe Thomas (South Carolina State University) 

CLEVELAND BROWNS 

  • WR - Daylen Baldwin (Morgan State University/Jackson State University) 
  • T - Alex Taylor (South Carolina State University) 
  • DT - Roderick Perry (South Carolina State University) 
Markquese Bell - Cowboys Training Camp

DALLAS COWBOYS

  • S - Markquese Bell (Florida A&M University) 
  • LB - Storey Jackson (Prairie View A&M University)
James Houston

DETROIT LIONS 

  • LB - James 'The Problem' Houston IV (Jackson State University) 
  • DB - Bobby Price (Norfolk State University) 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Darius Leonard

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

  • LB - Darius 'Shaq' Leonard (South Carolina State University) 
  • DT - Grover Stewart (Albany State University) 
Tytus Howard

HOUSTON TEXANS

  • OL - Tytus Howard (Alabama State University) 
  • WR - Chester Rogers (Grambling State University) 

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

  • DE - De'Shaan Dixon (Norfolk State University) 
  • WR - Ryan McDaniel (North Carolina Central University) 
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

  • CB - Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State University) 
Decobie Durant

LAS ANGELES RAMS

  • CB - Cobie Durant (South Carolina State University) 

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

  • OT - Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T University) 
  • S - Qwynterrio Cole (Alcorn State University)
Terron Armstead

MIAMI DOLPHINS

  • OT - Terron Armstead (University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff) 
  • OT - Kion Smith (Fayetteville State University) 

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

  • DT - Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State University)  
  • CB - Mac McCain (North Carolina A&T University) 
Keenan Forbes

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

  • OG - Keenan Forbes (Florida A&M University) 

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

  • Nick Leverett (North Carolina Central University) 

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

  • S - Danny Johnson (Southern University) 

HBCU LEGENDS TOP ARTICLES

James Houston IVJavon HargraveDarius LeonardTerron Armstead

Brett Hart
Golf

United Soars in a Nonstop Partnership with HBCUs

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 9, 2022 11:31 AM EDT
BOXTOROW 2022 Preseason Football All-Americans
Football

BOXTOROW Releases '2022 HBCU Preseason Football All-America Team'

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 4, 2022 11:31 PM EDT
HBCU Players Making a Statement
Football

HBCU Football: Rookies Making a Statement in NFL Training Camps

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 1, 2022 9:03 PM EDT
Anthony Hollman
SIAC

SIAC Selects Anthony Hollman as New Commissioner

By SIAC Press ReleaseAug 1, 2022 2:24 PM EDT
Decobie Durant - LA Rams
Football

HBCU Football: Rams Rookie CB Decobie Durant Praised by Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 31, 2022 1:44 PM EDT
SWACMedia22 (113)
Football

BOXTOROW Releases 2022 Preseason Football's Media Poll

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 29, 2022 8:58 AM EDT
Hunter
Football

Greenwood Announces NIL Partnership with Travis Hunter for its 'Choose Black' Campaign

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 27, 2022 8:59 AM EDT
39605872_american-basketball-player-sports-vector-illustration-art
Basketball

SWAC, SIAC Continues Partnership with NBPA Top 50 Basketball Camp

By SWAC PR and SIAC Press ReleaseJul 26, 2022 12:42 PM EDT