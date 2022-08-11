The National Football League will have all teams kick off the preseason on Friday after last weekend's Hall of Fame game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Seahawks writer Maliik Obee compiled the following list of players on NFL preseason rosters who a former HBCU school football players.

17 NFL teams have 33 players who have roots from HBCU football programs. The 2021 HBCU Football Champions South Carolina State Bulldogs have seven players currently on 2022 NFL preseason rosters.

The MEAC leads HBCU conferences represented with fourteen players, followed by the SWAC with thirteen, CAA has three, two from the CIAA has two, and the SIAC and OVC with one. One player, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Daylen Baldwin has affiliations with the MEAC (Morgan State) and SWAC (Jackson State).

Here is the breakdown of the HBCU players by NFL team:

ATLANTA FALCONS

OLB - Quinton Bell (Prairie View A&M University)

WR - KhaDarel Hodge (Prairie View A&M University)

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton talks to teammtes on the sidelines during the Arizona Cardinals Back Together Saturday Practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Cardinals Fan 27; Credit:© Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

ARIZONA CARDINALS

CB - Antonio Hamilton (South Carolina State University)

OL - Josh Miles (Morgan State University)

Jul 27, 2022; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Shemar Bridges (85) catches a ball during day one of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Shemar Bridges (Fort Valley State University)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

DE - Darryl Johnson (North Carolina A&T University)

Jul 28, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (69) during training camp at PNC Center at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO BEARS

OL - Ja'Tyre Carter (Southern University)

OL - Lachavious Simmons (Tennessee State University)

LB - Joe Thomas (South Carolina State University)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR - Daylen Baldwin (Morgan State University/Jackson State University)

T - Alex Taylor (South Carolina State University)

DT - Roderick Perry (South Carolina State University)

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (41) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DALLAS COWBOYS

S - Markquese Bell (Florida A&M University)

LB - Storey Jackson (Prairie View A&M University)

Lions linebacker James Houston, center, practices during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Credit:© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

DETROIT LIONS

LB - James 'The Problem' Houston IV (Jackson State University)

DB - Bobby Price (Norfolk State University)

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) leaves the field after winning the game against the San Francisco 49ers, 30-18, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB - Darius 'Shaq' Leonard (South Carolina State University)

DT - Grover Stewart (Albany State University)

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON TEXANS

OL - Tytus Howard (Alabama State University)

WR - Chester Rogers (Grambling State University)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

DE - De'Shaan Dixon (Norfolk State University)

WR - Ryan McDaniel (North Carolina Central University)

Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) runs the ball during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

CB - Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State University)

Jun 7, 2022; Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (6) and defensive back Decobie Durant (14) during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LAS ANGELES RAMS

CB - Cobie Durant (South Carolina State University)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

OT - Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T University)

S - Qwynterrio Cole (Alcorn State University)

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) answers questions from the media during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

OT - Terron Armstead (University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

OT - Kion Smith (Fayetteville State University)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DT - Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State University)

CB - Mac McCain (North Carolina A&T University)

Florida A&M offensive lineman Keenan Forbes (77) waits for the next play to start during a game between FAMU and Grambling State University at Bragg Memorial Stadium on FAMU's homecoming Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Famu Vs Grambling 103021 Ts 434

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

OG - Keenan Forbes (Florida A&M University)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Nick Leverett (North Carolina Central University)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

S - Danny Johnson (Southern University)

