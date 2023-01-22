HBCU Players To Watch Ahead Of The 2023 NFL Draft

Last April, HBCU Football had four players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. DB Decobie Durant (South Carolina St.), DB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville St.), OL Ja'Tyre Carter (Southern), and LB James Houston (Jackson State) are making their mark in professional football. Today, several highly-regarded players have pro aspirations and will be available for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

HBCU football stars UAPB OL Mark Evans II and FAMU LB Isaiah Land have received official invitations from the NFL to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Hopefully, more HBCU players will participate after the NFL scouts review the all-star bowl game tapes from the East-West Shrine Bowl, HBCU Legacy Bowl, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, HULA Bowl Classic, and Reese's Senior Bowl. A player like LB Aubrey Miller Jr. (Jackson State) and OL Robert Miller could get the well-sought-after attention of professional scouts and decision-makers.

Why? It's because the four 2022 HBCU NFL draftees had impressive performances during the 2022-23 NFL season. Former Jackson State star linebacker James Houston (Jackson State), who, since a Thanksgiving Day practice squad elevations to the Detroit Lion's active roster, registered 8.0 sacks in seven games - an NFL record.

Decobie Durant (South Carolina State) had an outstanding Christmas Day performance with two interceptions, including a pick-six. The Los Angeles Rams voted the former South Carolina State Bulldog as the team's 2022 Rookie of the Year.

Chicago's offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter and the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive back Joshua Williams were significant contributors this season.

This year's draft features players who can make the same impact on NFL squads during the 2023-2024 season. I project four players will have their names called in April or sign rookie free-agent contracts with NFL teams.

HBCU PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bethune Cookman University's big tight end Kemari Averett #1 rumbles down field, Saturday September 24, 2022 as the Grambling State defenders give chase at Daytona Stadium. Dtb Bcu Football 1; Credit:© David Tucker / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kemari Averett (TE, Bethune-Cookman)

Averett finished his career as a 2022 BOXTOROW HBCU All-American and First Team All-SWAC for the second year. In his two seasons at Bethune-Cookman, he amassed 1,333 yards along with 17 touchdowns catching a pass in every game he's played for the Wildcats. Averett is a 6-6 and 250-pound tight end who can run routes quickly and efficiently while using his large frame to block for his teammates. We will get more glimpses of his athletic ability in the NFLPA and HBCU Legacy Bowl that will take place in the New Year.

NFL Comparison: Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders.

OL Robert Mitchell, NCCU; Credit: NCCU Athletics

Robert Mitchell (OL, North Carolina Central)

Robert Mitchell ended his last season with the Eagles as an HBCU National Champion, First Team All-MEAC, and the MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year. Mitchell was in the nation's sixth-ranked offense, produced 63 pancake blocks, and didn't allow a sack in 659 snaps. Mitchell is 6'3, 305 pounds, and is quick and can move playing in front of guys like dual-threat quarterback Davius Richard and running back Mookie Collier. Mitchell is set to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

NFL Comparison: Orlando Brown Jr. of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alabama State Hornets quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) is sacked by Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land (31) during a game between FAMU and Alabama State University at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Famu Vs Alabama State 100221 519 Credit:© Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Isaiah Land (LB, Florida A&M)

The 2021 Buck Buchanan award winner returned to Florida A&M for his senior season and ended his career with 89 tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss, and 29 sacks, including 19 that he got in a single season. After the season, he was named First Team All-SWAC and a BOXTOWROW All-American. Land is fast by recording a 4.6 sec, 40 time. He has a non-stop motor which has contributed to his success during his college years. He also has a lot of strength, being able to bench press 375 and squat 600 pounds. He will participate next year in the Reese's Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl. Land has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the second consecutive year for a Rattler (2022 Markquese Bell).

NFL Comparison: Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers.

Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs wide receiver Shaquan Davis (1) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Jackson State Tigers during the first half during the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquan Davis (WR, South Carolina State)

Shaquan 'Shaq' Davis was number three on ESPN's Top-050 HBCU Draft Prospect list during the preseason and came from a program known for putting players in the league like Shaquille "Darius" Leonard and Javon Hargrave.

Davis is a tall, quick receiver who can make big plays and is a difference-maker. One of his biggest games was the 2021 Celebration Bowl, where he recorded three touchdowns, and his team dismantled Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers. During his career at South Carolina State, he caught 128 passes for 2,607 yards and 29 touchdowns.

NFL Comparison: Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mark Evans II; Credit: UAPB Athletics

Honorable Mentions

Mark Evans II (OL, UAPB)

Jason Dumas (DL, Southern)

Aubrey Miller Jr (LB, Jackson State

BJ Bohler (DB, FAMU)

Xavier Smith (WR, FAMU)

Dallas Daniels (WR, JSU)

Zach Leslie (WR, NCAT)

DJ Golatt (QB, Bowie State)

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Historically, HBCU players are among some of the National Football League's greatest players, like Jerry Rice, Mel Blount, Walter Payton, Buck Buchanan, and Elvin Bethea, to name a few that have received gold jackets and been immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

Recent HBCU Legends Articles