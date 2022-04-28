HBCU Stars James Houston IV and Markquese Bell at NFLPA Pre-Draft Party

The NFLPA hosted Jackson State's James Houston, Markquese Bell, and other NFL Draft hopefuls to a Pre-Draft party in Las Vegas, NV.

Bell was also featured in an NFL Draft video feature by the association.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held at Allegiant Stadium for the first time. The first round will start on Thursday, April 28 at 7:00PM CT.

How to Follow, Watch, and Listen

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Here's the breakdown of each starting time and the corresponding round(s). You can listen to radio coverage on Westwood One Radio, Sirius XM Radio, and ESPN Radio.

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT

Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT

Round 1 picks are set for 10 minutes, while Round 2 moves down to 7 minutes. Rounds 3-6 are 5 minutes, while Round 7 is 4 minutes for each selection.

