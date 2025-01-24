Hue Jackson Promoted To Offensive Coordinator At Georgie State

HBCU Legends

Jackson will return to calling offenses for collegiate football with the Georgia State Panthers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson paces the sidelines in the second quarter during the NFL game between the San Diego Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. 092015 Bengals Chargers Syndication Cincinnati
In this story:

Georgia State University has promoted former Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson to offensive coordinator under head coach Dell McGee. He spent one season as the GSU assistant general manager in 2024.

Grambling State released Jackson from his contract after losing the 50th Annual Bayou Classic. In two seasons with the Tigers, Jackson posted an 8-14 record.

In January, Jackson ended negotiations with Morehouse College to succeed fired coach Gerard Wilcher.

Hue Jackson coached his last collegiate game when Grambling State lost to Southern University, 27-22. On November 28, 2023, Dr. Trayveon Scott, the vice president for intercollegiate athletics, terminated Jackson's contract with the university after two years remaining on his contract.

Hue Jackson
Hue Jackson / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Kyle T. Mosley
