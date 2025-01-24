Hue Jackson Promoted To Offensive Coordinator At Georgie State
Georgia State University has promoted former Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson to offensive coordinator under head coach Dell McGee. He spent one season as the GSU assistant general manager in 2024.
Grambling State released Jackson from his contract after losing the 50th Annual Bayou Classic. In two seasons with the Tigers, Jackson posted an 8-14 record.
In January, Jackson ended negotiations with Morehouse College to succeed fired coach Gerard Wilcher.
Hue Jackson coached his last collegiate game when Grambling State lost to Southern University, 27-22. On November 28, 2023, Dr. Trayveon Scott, the vice president for intercollegiate athletics, terminated Jackson's contract with the university after two years remaining on his contract.
Jackson was the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns head coach in the National Football League. His professional record as a head coach is 11-44-1