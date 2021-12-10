I've Got Five on 'Hue Jackson's Success' as the Grambling Tigers' Head Coach

Grambling State University's football program will start a new era with head coach Hue Jackson.

Jackson reached out to Williams to learn more about Grambling before accepting the position.

Doug Williams shared with me, "Thought it was a great hire!"

At times he's been a polarizing figure while serving as head coach of the Raiders and Browns. Jackson's long resume of accomplishments makes you wonder why he hasn't enjoyed more success in the professional ranks.

Every very good college coach is not a great professional coach.

Nick Saban (Dolphins) and Steve Spurrier (Washington) proved this to be the case. Hence, Jackson could very well come into Grambling and have an abundance of success in the mold of Eddie Robinson, Doug Williams, Melvin Spears, and Broderick Fobbs.

Here's why "I've Got Five On" Hue Jackson succeeding at Grambling:

1. NFL Experience

20 years of NFL experience.

Jackson can scheme and develop complex offenses.

2015 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

He can build a staff of coaches with NFL experience.

His professional experience with winning franchises and running successful teams.

Player development. He can teach the young G-Men what it takes to be winners.

Jackson can handle eccentric personalities and connect with players. Look what he did with Chad Johnson and T. J. Houshmandzadeh for three seasons in Cincinnati. They evolved into Pro Bowl wide receivers under his tutelage.

Bottomline - he coached at the highest level in football.

Flacco and Palmer

2. Developing Quarterbacks

Carson Palmer - Heisman Trophy winner under Jackson at USC.

Joe Flacco - Super Bowl winner

3. Energy

Coach is a hard worker and likes to have fun on the football field with his team.

Coach Eddie Robinson, Doug Williams, and James "Shack" Harris

4. Embracing the Past G-Men and Creating His Legacy

Besides acknowledging the obvious in thanking Coach Eddie Robinson, Jackson noted the legacy of Gramblinites like Coaches Fobbs and Graves, former NFL players and executives in James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams.

"Thank you to Coach Fobbs, and Coach Graves for instilling the pride and winning in the Grambling State Tigers football program, with a SWAC championship title to celebration bowl appearances and coach graves leading the Grambling State Tigers in the Bayou Classic to a 24th win against Southern University has given me a team rich and pride. For his multiple successes. We've looked forward to your continued support as we continue that tradition of wins. There's no greater tradition of wins than that of two of Grambling. Greatest that I owe a great deal of gratitude and respect to who are instrumental in me being here today.

James "Shack" Harris has done more than break through barriers like being the first black player to start a season at quarterback in the history of pro football. Then went on to be inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame. The Grambling Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Hall of Fame, the National Quarterback Hall of Fame, and was named Pro Bowl MVP, was the director of pro personnel at the Baltimore Ravens in 2003, when the team won the Super Bowl - Super Bowl 35. But don't be fooled. Shack was far from finished, even after all those accomplishments.

Doug Williams was not only a player here at Grambling, it was also the head coach here. After retiring from playing professional football. Doug knew the challenges that faced black athletes in spite of the fact that he was the first black quarterback taken in the first round of the NFL Draft—the only starting quarterback in the NFL during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Doug's impressive history also includes the Super Bowl Championship and MVP. College Football Hall of Fame Inductee. The 80 Greatest Redskins, and Washington Ring of Fame. [The] Tampa Bay Stadium Krewe of Honor, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor, and obviously the all-rookie team.

And in the case of both these gentlemen, they didn't deserve enough personal gratitude and acknowledgment. They are also co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame," lauded Jackson.

Hue Jackson, Grambling Head Coach, Football; Credit: Grambling Athletics

5. Winning

Jackson stated, "So, I want to go back a little bit. And I know I would be remiss if I didn't talk about this but Coach Robinson and that family I would what they've done here, if I can just be a little bit of what he did here Grambling. Now I don't have 56 years left in me, you know, maybe not 408 victories, but I guarantee you, we're going to start trying to scratch some victories as fast as we can."

In today's SWAC, the wins will come at a premium each week. Dethroning Coach Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers will not occur overnight for Grambling. If Jackson is able to build a solid staff and "out recruit" Sanders, Simmons, and Dooley for special players, then in a season or two, Grambling will position itself as a strong contender for the SWAC title.