Jackson State Has Two Head Coach Candidates that Should Be on Prairie View's Wish List

Jackson State has two candidates for Prairie View to consider during the search to replace Eric Dooley at head coach.

Today, former head coach Eric Dooley has jettisoned the Prairie View for Southern. So, who could be on top of the Panther's "Christmas Wish List" for head coaches?

Here are my thoughts on candidates for the open position at PV. Two were on hand as the Panthers fell in the 2021 SWAC Championship game on Saturday in Jackson. Coach Sanders said "we want our [assistant] coaches to become head coaches." Well, no time like the present to have good program like Prairie View, to recruit one of these high-caliber coaches.

Harrell & Thurman

Gary Harrell, aka, "Coach Flea" - He should be at the top of the list. Why? Examine what he did in Coach Sanders' absence from the sidelines and locker room for several games. The Tigers were 4-0 under his leadership, and he continued to be the voice and his "right hand" during the championship game. Jackson State is within striking distance for claiming the mythical national championship - should they defeat South Carolina State or not. Dennis Thurman - He sent the JSU defensive "Dawgs" after Prairie names like Aqeel Glass (Alabama A&M), Jawon Pass (Prairie View), Rasean McKay (FAMU), and Felix Harper (Alcorn) this season and stopped each of them. It's the halftime adjustments for me. At the SWAC Championship postgame press conference, Coach Prime spoke about how well Thurman and his staff corrected issues and won games for Jackson State this season. Coaching talented players like James "The Problem" Houston, Aubrey Miller Jr., and Shilo Sanders are great for the resume. NFL pedigree as a player and coach..

Prairie View will have additional candidates' names noted within the next few days. However, these top three make sense for the Panthers' athletic director Dr. Donald Reed to consider ahead of Christmas.

Other names to follow in the SWAC: Broderick Fobbs (He is a talented offensive mind and won the 2019 Black College National Championship at Grambling), Duane Taylor (Alabama A&M Asst. HC/OC), Billy Rolle (FAMU Asst. HC), Ryan Stanchek (FAMU Co-OC), and David Marsh (TSU OC/QB Coach.