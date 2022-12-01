Skip to main content

James Houston IV Free-Agent Contract Update

An update on James Houston's free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions

HOUSTON, TX - Former Jackson State star linebacker James Houston IV signed a two-year, $1.575 million free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions. He will earn $705K in 2022 and $870K in 2023, according to the NFLPA website.

James Houston IV with the Detroit Lions

Detroit drafted Houston at the No. 39 position in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston did not survive the final 53-man roster cuts and later was signed to the Lions' practice squad for most of the season.  

Head coach Dan Campbell elevated Houston from the practice squad for the Thanksgiving Day match against Buffalo. James Houston had a great NFL debut by recording two sacks and a fumble recovery in the Lions' 28-25 loss to the Bills.

Campbell noted that the Week-12 game finally presented an opportunity for Houston after several injuries on Detroit's defensive line.  

After his dazzling display on Thanksgiving, he reverted to the practice squad for a few days before the Lions extended the free-agent offer for Houston to join the 53-man roster in Week 13.

ABOUT HOUSTON

Detroit selected Houston as the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-1 and 241-pound rookie had three game appearances with the Lions during the 2022 NFL Preseason. He recorded three tackles (2 solo, one assist) and participated on special teams.

James "The Problem" Houston was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021.

Houston, 24, is a Fort Lauderdale native from American Heritage high school. The Florida Gators recruited Houston in 2017. He later played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.

The Deion Sanders disciple was named SWAC 2021 Newcomer of the Year and earned Associated Press FCS All-American team honors en route to the NFL.

