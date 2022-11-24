Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Elevate LB James Houston IV to Active Roster

The Detroit Lions elevated James "The Problem" Houston IV from its practice squad for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills.

HOUSTON, TX - The Detroit Lions elevated linebacker James Houston IV from the practice squad to the active roster. The former Jackson State star linebacker will wear No. 59 and play against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.  

James Houston

Detroit selected Houston as the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

James "The Problem" Houston was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021.  

The 6-1 and 241-pound rookie had three game appearances with the Lions during the 2022 NFL Preseason. He recorded three tackles (2 solo, 1 assist) and participated on special teams.

Houston, 24, is a Fort Lauderdale native from American Heritage high school. The Florida Gators recruited Houston in 2017. He later played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.

The Deion Sanders disciple was named SWAC 2021 Newcomer of the Year and earned Associated Press FCS All-American team honors en route to the NFL.

