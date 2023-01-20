James Houston IV Makes PFF 2022 Top-5 Graded Rookies List

Rookie linebacker James Houston IV was a one-man wrecking machine for the Detroit Lions in 2022 when he was finally given the opportunity to play.

The former Jackson State star stacked eight sacks in seven games after being elevated from the Lions practice squad for the Thanksgiving Day contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Houston sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice and tied an NFL record in the process.

Pro Football Focus graded this season's rookies and listed James Houston IV at No. 4 on its PFF Top Rookie Grades for the 2022 season.

Houston's overall grade is 83.2, and he posted a pass-rushing grade of 88.3 as a rookie. His first seven sacks came on just 88 pass-rush reps. James had 16 QB pressures and a pass-rush winning percentage of 25%.

PFF Top-5 Graded Rookies

CB Sauce Gardner, Jets - 90.4 RB Tyler Allgeier, Falcons - 86.3 WR Garrett Wilson, Jets - 83.7 LB James Houston IV, Lions - 83.2 WR Drake London, Falcons - 83.2

Houston to HBCU Legends as advice to HBCU players preparing for the NFL, "Believe in yourself. Grind. Never take that you are lesser than somebody because of where you went or anything like that. Because when you step on that football field, it's all football. No matter where you came from, no matter your color. Just grind like it's not going to be another tomorrow."

James is a candidate for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and a possible alternate for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

