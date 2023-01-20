Skip to main content

James Houston IV Makes PFF 2022 Top-5 Graded Rookies List

Former Jackson State and Detroit Lions linebacker makes Pro Football Focus' named in top-five graded rookies for 2023.

Rookie linebacker James Houston IV was a one-man wrecking machine for the Detroit Lions in 2022 when he was finally given the opportunity to play. 

James Houston IV sacks Zach Wilson

The former Jackson State star stacked eight sacks in seven games after being elevated from the Lions practice squad for the Thanksgiving Day contest against the Buffalo Bills.  

Houston sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice and tied an NFL record in the process.

Pro Football Focus graded this season's rookies and listed James Houston IV at No. 4 on its PFF Top Rookie Grades for the 2022 season.

Houston's overall grade is 83.2, and he posted a pass-rushing grade of 88.3 as a rookie. His first seven sacks came on just 88 pass-rush reps. James had 16 QB pressures and a pass-rush winning percentage of 25%.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James Houston IV with the Detroit Lions

PFF Top-5 Graded Rookies

  1. CB Sauce Gardner, Jets - 90.4
  2. RB Tyler Allgeier, Falcons - 86.3
  3. WR Garrett Wilson, Jets - 83.7
  4. LB James Houston IV, Lions - 83.2
  5. WR Drake London, Falcons - 83.2

Houston to HBCU Legends as advice to HBCU players preparing for the NFL, "Believe in yourself. Grind. Never take that you are lesser than somebody because of where you went or anything like that. Because when you step on that football field, it's all football. No matter where you came from, no matter your color. Just grind like it's not going to be another tomorrow."

James is a candidate for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and a possible alternate for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

Recent HBCU Legends Articles

James Houston IV

Player_of_the_game__0999__September_24__2022_b0xm0
Football

Benedict QB Eric Phoenix Enters Transfer Portal

By Kyle T. Mosley
IMG_9987
Football

Tomekia Reed, Eddie George Set The Record Straight On HBCU Coaching

By Kyle T. Mosley
Johnson and McClerklin
Basketball

NBA X HBCU Stream Will Feature Student Journalists Miles Johnson and Zoria McClerklin

By Kyle T. Mosley
Eastside Golf
Golf

Citi Partners with Eastside Golf, The Game's Disruptive Force

By Kyle T. Mosley
IMG_9986
Basketball

Tomekia Reed, Jackson State Lady Tigers Dominated Texas Southern Lady Tigers

By Kyle T. Mosley
Coach Ed Reed
Football

Ed Reed Apologizes

By Kyle T. Mosley
Blow the Whistle - Ed Reed Bashes Bethune-Cookman
Podcasts

HBCU 'Blow the Whistle' Podcast: Ed Reed Bashes Bethune-Cookman

By Kyle T. Mosley
Nyam Thornton
Basketball

Prairie View 'Outworked' Jackson State, Ending Tigers' 37-Game SWAC Win Streak

By Kyle T. Mosley