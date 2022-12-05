Former Jackson State star linebacker James Houston IV recorded his third sack in two games for the Detroit Lions.

As Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped back for a pass, Houston and defensive lineman, Joshua Paschal converged to sack the signal-caller in the second quarter of Detroit's 40-14 victory at Ford Field.

Lawrence suffered a lower leg injury on the play but walked off the field.

Detroit selected Houston as the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-1 and 241-pound rookie had three game appearances with the Lions during the 2022 NFL Preseason. He recorded three tackles (2 solo, one assist) and participated on special teams.

James "The Problem" Houston was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021.

Houston, 24, is a Fort Lauderdale native from American Heritage high school. The Florida Gators recruited Houston in 2017. He later played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.

The Deion Sanders disciple was named SWAC 2021 Newcomer of the Year and earned Associated Press FCS All-American team honors en route to the NFL.

