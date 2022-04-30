Skip to main content

Joshua Williams Becomes First HBCU Player Drafted in 2022 NFL Draft

Joshua Williams is the first HBCU player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Joshua Williams is the first HBCU player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Josh Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Williams at No. 135 overall in the fourth round.

Williams is a phenomenal athlete and compete with big and strong wide receivers. The FSU Bronco alum could be the steal of the draft. He stands 6-3 and has the ability to stay on an island or play the nickel back for Ron Rivera. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the Fayetteville Pro Day.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Williams competed against some of the best players at the Senior Bowl. He was the only Division II player to perform in this postseason all-star game. Williams has good size and length as a cornerback. The Broncos’ standout received All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association first-team honors had 31 total tackles and three interceptions. He’s coming off a big year.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held at Allegiant Stadium for the first time. 

How to Follow, Watch, and Listen

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Here's the breakdown of each starting time and the corresponding round(s). You can listen to radio coverage on Westwood One Radio, Sirius XM Radio, and ESPN Radio.

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT

Round 1 picks are set for 10 minutes, while Round 2 moves down to 7 minutes. Rounds 3-6 are 5 minutes, while Round 7 is 4 minutes for each selection.

Be sure to check out our NFL Draft Hub for even more HBCU Legends draft coverage!

HBCU Legends NFL Draft Coverage

All HBCU Players Mock Draft (2)
Football

HBCU Draft Day: Who Will Finally Get the Call by the NFL?

By Kyle T. Mosley4 hours ago
Andrew Body
Football

Texas Southern's QB Andrew Body Named 2021 Offensive Player of the Year

By Kyle T. Mosley16 hours ago
James Houton and Markquese Bell
Football

HBCU Stars James Houston IV and Markquese Bell at NFLPA Pre-Draft Party

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 28, 2022
McDowell 2
Football

New Head Coach Bubba McDowell Confidently Ushers in New Era at Prairie View

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 26, 2022
Hunter signs
Football

Watch: Deion Sanders' Top-Recruit Travis Hunter Scores 2 TDs in Jackson State's Spring Game

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 24, 2022
HBCU Stars at 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Football

Could Seven HBCU Players Get Drafted in 2022?  One NFL Expert Believes It Will Happen

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 24, 2022
All HBCU Players Mock Draft (1)
Football

2022 All-HBCU Players First-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Kyle T. Mosley and Don HuntApr 24, 2022
USATSI_8403897_168388561_lowres
Basketball

WNBA Legend Cynthia Cooper-Dyke Hopes to Return as an NBA Assistant Coach

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 21, 2022