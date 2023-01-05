Ken Riley: FAMU Great, HBCU Legend a Step Closer to Enshrinement

HBCU legends of the gridiron are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wednesday's announcement lists Florida A&M Rattlers great Ken Riley and Grambling State Tigers' hard-hitter Albert Lewis are another step closer to enshrinement. The 50 Board of Selectors will vote on Jan. 17 to determine the Class of 2023.

KEN RILEY

Ken Riley's recent inclusion was one of the senior finalists announced in August. The defensive back recorded 65 interceptions in his NFL career, which ranks 5th all-time.

"His body of work merits his placement in the Hall of Fame," said Harris. He played at a high level for 15 years with one team. Almost 40 years after being in the NFL, he is still at No. 5 in interceptions. That has to account for something."

He played the most games (207) of any player in Cincinnati Bengals history at the time of his retirement in 1983.

Riley's 65 interceptions rank behind Paul Krause (81), Emlen Tunnell (79), Rod Woodson (71), Dick "Night Train" Lane (68), and tied with Charles Woodson (65), one notch above Ed Reed (64) and two above Ronnie Lot (63). The only difference is that Riley isn't in the Hall of Fame.

Riley was a 2015 inductee into the Black College Football Hall of Fame after playing for 15 years in the National Football League. He served as head coach at his alma mater Florida A&M.

He played quarterback for coaching legend Alonzo "Jake" Gaither for four seasons at FAMU before being drafted by the Bengals in the 6th round of the 1969 NFL Draft (Common Draft). Bengals legendary former head coach Paul Brown switched Riley to cornerback, where he started, returned kickoffs, and played sparingly at wide receiver.

He returned to Florida A&M as the Rattlers' head coach from 1986-1993 and led the team to a 45-40-2 record.

Ken Riley had a heart attack on Jun. 7, 2020, and died at 72 without the NFL voters inducting him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

KEN RILEY FYI's

Rhodes Scholar Candidate at FAMU

Returned 5 Interceptions for Touchdowns

18 Fumble Recoveries

214 career games (including the playoffs) and didn't miss one in 11 of his 15 seasons.

Prolific Quarterback at FAMU

Florida High School Association All-Century Team member

Born Aug. 6, 1947 in Bartow, FL

