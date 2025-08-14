Las Vegas HBCU Classic Partners With Dream Foundation, Announce Interns
The Las Vegas HBCU Classic has partnered with the DREAM Foundation (@dreamfndn), an organization dedicated to preparing and supporting students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are interested in a career in the sports industry.
As part of the partnership, two student interns — Zhane McCorvey from Jackson State University and Blake Hill from Grambling State University — have been selected to work closely with Position Sports executives and staff, with a primary focus on contributing to the communications and social media efforts surrounding the Las Vegas HBCU Classic.
“This partnership with the Las Vegas HBCU Classic represents exactly what the DREAM Foundation stands for: providing real opportunities for HBCU students to gain meaningful experience and professional exposure,” said Tymier Farrar, DREAM Foundation Program Manager. "Zhane and Blake have already made a big impact through their work on this event, including helping shape the event's story and bringing creative ideas to life. We’re excited to have them as part of the team and can’t wait to see their energy and talent on full display during an incredible weekend this October.”
Since beginning their internships in March, McCorvey and Hill have contributed to event ideation, the game’s social media strategy, and media and public relations planning and execution. They began their work by attending Spring Football games and practices at their respective campuses and have remained actively involved throughout the summer. Both are expected to play key roles on game day, helping execute communications and media operations at Allegiant Stadium.
The collaboration between the Las Vegas HBCU Classic and DREAM Foundation creates impactful opportunities for McCorvey and Hill, including:
- Game Day Experience at an NFL Stadium: Playing key roles behind the scenes at Allegiant Stadium, gaining firsthand exposure to the operations of a nationally televised event.
- Expanded Mentorship Opportunities: Connecting with experienced professionals across sports, media, and entertainment, providing real-world insights and career guidance.
- Professional Networking Access: Opportunities to interact with Las Vegas Raiders executives, national and local media, broadcast personnel, and community leaders throughout the event.
- Tangible, Real-World Experience: Creating real-world content and contributing to communications strategy, giving each intern valuable work samples and takeaways as they pursue full-time roles in the industry.
The Las Vegas HBCU Classic was created through a strategic partnership between the Las Vegas Raiders, ASM Global, Russ Potts Productions, Inc., and the LVCVA. In addition to showcasing top-tier HBCU football at Allegiant Stadium, the Classic also serves as a platform to celebrate culture, tradition, and educational advancement through experiences like the DREAM Foundation internship program.
GET TO KNOW THE LAS VEGAS HBCU DREAM INTERNS
ZHANE McCORVEY
SCHOOL: Jackson State University
YEAR: Senior
MAJOR: Social Science Education
HOMETOWN: Maple Heights, OH
WHAT INSPIRED YOU TO BECOME PART OF THE DREAM FOUNDATION PROGRAM?
Being a part of the Dream Foundation Program was a no-brainer for me. I’m passionate about creating equitable opportunities for underrepresented communities, and this program’s mission aligns directly with the work I’ve been doing through my nonprofit and student leadership roles. I wanted to be surrounded by like-minded changemakers and help expand access, visibility, and resources for HBCU students.
WHAT EXCITES YOU MOST ABOUT BEING PART OF THE LAS VEGAS HBCU CLASSIC?
I’m most excited about the exposure this event brings to our institutions and the opportunity to showcase the excellence, culture, and talent within the HBCU community. Events like this celebrate tradition, but they also create space for new connections, storytelling, and impact, especially for students who may not have had these opportunities before.
WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR PROUDEST MOMENT OR CONTRIBUTION WHILE WORKING ON THE LAS VEGAS HBCU CLASSIC SO FAR?
My proudest moment has been contributing to the strategic planning and student engagement components of the Classic. Being able to offer insights rooted in the student perspective and help shape how we elevate HBCU pride on such a large stage has been both rewarding and humbling.
WHAT ARE YOUR CAREER GOALS, AND HOW DO YOU THINK THIS EXPERIENCE WILL HELP YOU ACHIEVE THEM?
My goal is to become an educational and social impact leader and advocate, shaping structures that close equity gaps and empower students of color. This experience is providing me with hands-on opportunities to lead, organize, and collaborate across sectors. These skills are crucial for the type of systemic change I aim to drive in the future.
BLAKE HILL
SCHOOL: Grambling State University
YEAR: Graduating Senior
MAJOR: Mass Communication
HOMETOWN: Houma, LA
WHAT INSPIRED YOU TO BECOME PART OF THE DREAM FOUNDATION PROGRAM?
I was inspired to be part of the DREAM Foundation Program because it connects directly to my passions for HBCU culture, sports media, and digital storytelling. Knowing that this program was created to support underserved HBCU students who aspire to enter the sports industry made it feel like a natural fit for me. I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself, something that not only honors where I come from but also helps shape where I am going.
As an HBCU student, I take great pride in the legacy and impact of our institutions, and I saw this opportunity as a way to gain real-world experience while helping to amplify the stories that matter to our community. I am truly grateful to be part of a program that believes in students like me and is committed to creating meaningful opportunities for our growth and success.
WHAT EXCITES YOU MOST ABOUT BEING PART OF THE LAS VEGAS HBCU CLASSIC?
What excites me the most is seeing our creative ideas come to life. Having the opportunity to express my vision and contribute meaningfully to the team has been incredibly rewarding. Knowing that our work is both valued and visible has given me confidence, and it is exciting to help shape something that celebrates and elevates HBCU culture on a national platform.
WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR PROUDEST MOMENT OR CONTRIBUTION WHILE WORKING ON THE LAS VEGAS HBCU CLASSIC SO FAR?
My proudest moment so far has been being part of impactful conversations and working alongside professionals I admire. I have always dreamed of being in rooms like this, contributing ideas, building relationships, and learning from industry leaders. Representing Grambling State University and the broader HBCU community at an event as major as the Las Vegas HBCU Classic is something I am incredibly proud of. The exposure, hands-on experience, and cultural significance of this event continue to inspire me to give my best.
WHAT ARE YOUR CAREER GOALS, AND HOW DO YOU THINK THIS EXPERIENCE WILL HELP YOU ACHIEVE THEM?
My goal is to work in sports media, digital marketing, or event communications, ideally in a role that allows me to tell meaningful stories and represent diverse communities. This internship has been a major step in that direction. It has provided me with hands-on experience, mentorship, and insight into large-scale event production. It has not only sharpened my skills but also reaffirmed my passion for this work. I am confident that the experience and connections I have gained will continue to guide and support me in the next phase of my career.
About the DREAM Foundation:
The DREAM Foundation offers the DREAM Program, a unique mentorship program for students from Historically Black College and University (HBCU) sports business programs. Students will complete a 10-week virtual program, learning real-world skills including networking opportunities, resume building, interacting with sports business professionals, and completing a client-based interactive group project. Mentees will also have the opportunity to work alongside Position Sports staff and aid in event support, marketing strategy, sponsorship sales, communications, and social media. For more information, visit dreamfoundationaz.org or @dreamfndn on social media.