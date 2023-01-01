ST. THOMAS, USVI - Former Jackson State star linebacker James Houston keeps stacking the sacks in the National Football League. Houston has recorded 3 sacks, 3 QB Hits, 3 tackles, 2 TFL, and a forced fumble through three quarters.

Head coach Dan Campbell added him for the Bills game on Thanksgiving Day, where he registered 2 sacks in his first NFL game. He went on to notch sacks in the first four games of his career before not having one last week.

Detroit selected Houston out of Jackson State in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The rookie linebacker has eight total sacks and counting for the season.

James "The Problem" Houston was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021.

Houston, 24, is a Fort Lauderdale native from American Heritage high school. The Florida Gators recruited Houston in 2017. He later played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.

The Deion Sanders disciple was named SWAC 2021 Newcomer of the Year and earned Associated Press FCS All-American team honors en route to the NFL.

