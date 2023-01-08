Mark Evans II Receives 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitation

HOUSTON, Tx - Arkansas-Pine Bluff star left tackle Mark Evans II was extended an official invitation to participate at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Feb. 26 to March 6.

July 21, 2022; Mark Evans II, UAPB offensive tackle interviews with Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends at the SWAC Football Media Day in Birmingham, Alabama at the Birmingham-Sheraton Hotel. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Evans and linebacker Isaiah Land (Florida A&M) are the two HBCU players invited to the annual scouting event where NFL executives, scouts, and decision-makers meet draft prospects.

He started at left tackle for the Golden Lions and received his fourth All-SWAC honors this season. Early projections from scouting professionals list him as a potential left tackle or guard in the NFL.

At the end of the regular season, Evans accepted invitations from the NFLPA Collegiate and HBCU Legacy Bowl games.

Willie Roaf (left) and Mark Evans II (right) - Willie Roaf Award winner; Credit: Little Rock Touchdown Club

The Houston native lists at 6-4 and 295 pounds. Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf presented Evans with the 'Willie Roaf Award in Little Rock for being the top college lineman in Arkansas.

He fits the mold of former NFL left tackle Willie Roaf and UAPB alum Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins). Oddly enough, both had long careers playing for the New Orleans Saints.

Mark Evans II completed his undergraduate degree and is enrolled in graduate studies at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

In 2021, Evans was one of the first HBCU athletes to sign a NIL deal when he became a member of the "2021 Denny's All-Pancaker" team.

