Markquese Bell Signs Rookie UDFA Deal with Cowboys, Per Reports

Florida A&M safety signs undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Florida A&M, Safety, 6-3, 205 pounds

Bell covered a lot of ground in the secondary for Florida A&M. He is one of the top hitters in the country. He had 95 total and 71 solo tackles. Bell is a great open field tackler. His speed and anticipation are big factors in his success.

He ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He showcased his skills against some major Division I FBS players in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Bell, an All-SWAC selection, played at a high-level last season.

FAMU safety Markquese Bell (5) celebrates a sack during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Orange Blossom Classic 090521 Ts 877

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan has an analysis of Bell's strengths and weaknesses in his Pre-Draft Guide:

Strengths:

  • Athletic and versatile aptly describes Bell’s game. At the NFLPA Bowl, he showed he could walk out and hold his own as a Boundary CB. Some teams may view him there as a pro.
  • Terrific blitzer, who is able to bring pressure from anywhere he’s asked to deploy. For a DB, he actually gets pretty good run fits.
  • Takes smart, efficient angles to the football, and has the speed to shrink the time and space in getting there.

Areas of Improvement:

  • Pad level is very inconsistent when approaching ball carriers. When he's level, he’s getting great tackles. When he's high, he's whiffing.
  • Can look a bit out of place in deep zone coverage.

