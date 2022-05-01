Markquese Bell Signs Rookie UDFA Deal with Cowboys, Per Reports

Florida A&M safety signs undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Florida A&M, Safety, 6-3, 205 pounds

Bell covered a lot of ground in the secondary for Florida A&M. He is one of the top hitters in the country. He had 95 total and 71 solo tackles. Bell is a great open field tackler. His speed and anticipation are big factors in his success.

He ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He showcased his skills against some major Division I FBS players in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Bell, an All-SWAC selection, played at a high-level last season.

Credit:© Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan has an analysis of Bell's strengths and weaknesses in his Pre-Draft Guide:

Strengths:

Athletic and versatile aptly describes Bell’s game. At the NFLPA Bowl, he showed he could walk out and hold his own as a Boundary CB. Some teams may view him there as a pro.

Terrific blitzer, who is able to bring pressure from anywhere he’s asked to deploy. For a DB, he actually gets pretty good run fits.

Takes smart, efficient angles to the football, and has the speed to shrink the time and space in getting there.

Areas of Improvement:

Pad level is very inconsistent when approaching ball carriers. When he's level, he’s getting great tackles. When he's high, he's whiffing.

Can look a bit out of place in deep zone coverage.

