Markquese Bell Signs Rookie UDFA Deal with Cowboys, Per Reports
Florida A&M safety signs undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
Florida A&M, Safety, 6-3, 205 pounds
Bell covered a lot of ground in the secondary for Florida A&M. He is one of the top hitters in the country. He had 95 total and 71 solo tackles. Bell is a great open field tackler. His speed and anticipation are big factors in his success.
He ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He showcased his skills against some major Division I FBS players in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Bell, an All-SWAC selection, played at a high-level last season.
Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan has an analysis of Bell's strengths and weaknesses in his Pre-Draft Guide:
Strengths:
- Athletic and versatile aptly describes Bell’s game. At the NFLPA Bowl, he showed he could walk out and hold his own as a Boundary CB. Some teams may view him there as a pro.
- Terrific blitzer, who is able to bring pressure from anywhere he’s asked to deploy. For a DB, he actually gets pretty good run fits.
- Takes smart, efficient angles to the football, and has the speed to shrink the time and space in getting there.
Areas of Improvement:
- Pad level is very inconsistent when approaching ball carriers. When he's level, he’s getting great tackles. When he's high, he's whiffing.
- Can look a bit out of place in deep zone coverage.
