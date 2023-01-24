HOUSTON, Texas - Texas Southern great, HBCU legend, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He became the first person to receive the honor in the Sports Entertainment category.

Jan. 24, 2023; Michael Strahan honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame; Credit Michael Strahan Twitter Account

Strahan joined his fellow Pro Football Hall Famer and Fox Sports colleague Terry Bradshaw and actor Terry Crews as the only former NFL players to receive the honor.

Michael Strahan was a dominant defensive end at Texas Southern University. He was voted twice as the SWAC Player of the Year (1991, 1992) and First Team All-SWAC.

The New York Giants selected Strahan in the second round and the No. 40 overall pick of the 1993 NFL Draft.

He became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Black College Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl champion, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 7x Pro-Bowler, 2x NFL Sack Leader, and member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

Today, Strahan co-hosts ABC's Good Morning America, hosts a game show host for the network, and serves as a co-host on Fox Sports during the NFL football season.

The Houston native made history by becoming the first former NFL player to travel into space aboard Blue Origin New Shepard flight NS-19 on Dec. 11, 2021.

