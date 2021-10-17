Morehouse Dismantles Fort Valley for Homecoming Victory

Morehouse College administrators officially canceled its Homecoming and Tailgating celebrations to control the spread of COVID-19 among fans and alumni. Still, the game would go on as planned.

The warm and sunny Atlanta weather provided a great scene for football as 1,997 attended the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers' Homecoming win over the Fort Valley State Wildcats at CAU Panther Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16.

It was a great day in Morehouse College football history. It's a shame that more of my Morehouse brothers, fans, and family members could not savor one of the most decisive Homecoming victories in our school's history.

Credit: Morehouse Athletics

THE ROUT WAS ON!

The rout of Fort Valley (4-3, 2-1 SIAC EAST) immediately began after Morehouse (2-5, 2-1 SIAC EAST) won the coin toss and deferred the kickoff. The Tigers would recover a Wildcats fumble on the return at the 43 yard-line.

The Maroon Tigers executed six plays and marched the football into the endzone on a Fran Bailey, Jr. two-yard plunge. Morehouse led 7-0 after a successful extra-point kick by K Sdelamora and never looked back.

Fort Valley coughed up the football four times and allowed the Tigers to block a pair of punts on the afternoon.

Morehouse's running back Fran Bailey, Jr. darted through the Wildcats' defense for an 84-yard touchdown with 4:11 remaining before halftime.

The Marron Tigers would lead 44-0 once Sdelamora added an extra point kick.

Morehouse scored six touchdowns and one field goal for the 44-0 lead going into halftime.

The Wildcats offense was dismantled by the Tigers and never threatened in the SIAC tilt. Fort Valley's only success came from a 12-play and 61-yard drive, which resulted in a field goal from K Andre Labat to get on the board, 44-3.

"Da' House" would score a final touchdown in the third quarter following another FVSU fumble. Three plays and 47 yards later, the Morehouse offense would once again find paydirt on an Earnest Davis run. The possession took only 1:17 off the clock.

Morehouse recorded its second consecutive victory after losing the first five games of 2021. The Tigers are undefeated in SIAC action.

STANDOUT PLAYERS

Morehouse Maroon Tigers

QB Michael Sims: 11-of-20 completions, 225 yards, 2 TD(1 rushing, 1 passing), 166.0 QBR

RB Frank Bailey, Jr.: 11 rushes, 101 yards, 2 TD

RB Earnest Davis: 12 rushes, 56 yards, 2 TD

WR Albert Connell: 1 reception, 83 yards, 1 TD

DT Marquis Deweert: 2 sacks, 5 tackles, TFL

LB Daylon Land: 6 tackles, 1 TFL

DB Joel Girtman, Jr.: 5 tackles, 1 TFL

Fort Valley Wildcats

QB T. Jackson: 8-of-18 completions, 58 yards, 1 INT

RB E. Wilson: 16 rushes, 73 yards

NEXT GAMES

Morehouse College (2-5, 2-1 SIAC EAST) will travel to Columbia, SC to battle Benedict College (3-4, 0-3 SIAC EAST) on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 PM in Week 8.

Fort Valley (4-3, 2-1 SIAC EAST) will host Clark Atlanta for Homecoming festivities on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 PM in Week 8.

