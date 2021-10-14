SWAC Football Schedule in Week 7

SWAC 'Game of the Week,' scheduled football games, and Homecomings for Week 7 in the FCS.

The Week 6 Showdown became a major Letdown!

Jackson State's defensive effort against Alabama A&M's top-ranked offense was masterful. Dennis Thurman's unit had Aqeel Glass and the Bulldogs discombobulated after the first few minutes in the first quarter, and the Tigers were on their way to the 61-15 rout.

In Week 7, JSU will host Alabama State in their "Blue Out" Homecoming at 2 PM CT on Saturday, Oct. 16. The Hornets look to sting the Tigers in their upset bid after defeating Pine-Bluff in Week 6.

SWAC WEEK 6 SCORES

Alabama State 35, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15

Alcorn State 24, Grambling 20

Jackson State 61, Alabama A&M 15

Mississippi Valley State 20, Bethune Cookman 14

Texas Southern 35, Southern 31 (Arlington Football Showdown in Arlington, Texas)

Florida A&M 30, South Carolina State 7

SWAC SCHEDULE - WEEK 7

Saturday, Oct. 16

Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman | 12 PM | TV: CatEye Network

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M | 1 PM | TV: ESPN+; Radio: Rattler Sports Network/WANM 90.5 FM

Texas Southern at Grambling State | 2 PM

Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 2 PM | TV: ESPN+; Radio: UAPB Sports Network / 99.3 FM The Beat

Alabama State at Jackson State | 2 PM | TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State | 3 PM

LAST WEEK RESULTS: 4-2 in Predictions

Jackson State at Alabama A&M (Prediction: JSU) - Check Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State (Prediction: Alabama State) - Check Grambling State at Alcorn State (Prediction: Alcorn) - Check South Carolina State at Florida A&M (Prediction: FAMU) - Check Mississippi Valley State at Bethune Cookman (Bethune-Cookman) - Fail Southern vs. Texas Southern (Prediction: Southern) - Fail

Alright, I was 4-2 in my game predictions. Bethune-Cookman is off to a horrendous start in SWAC action. Southern and TSU had a nail biter and a few questionable calls by the zebras, but it was a good game in Arlington for the fans.

WEEK 7 PREDICTIONS

Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman (Prairie View Wins continues BC's woes.)

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M (Alabama A&M can't lose 3-straight - Bulldogs Win.)

Texas Southern at Grambling State (Grambling Wins a close one.)

Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Southern gets much needed road win.)

Alabama State at Jackson State (Jackson State gets pushed, but wins.)

Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State (Alcorn's air attack will be too much for the Devils, Braves Win.)

Game of the Week - Week 7

FAMU vs. Alabama A&M

Glass and the Bulldogs need a win, and the Rattlers need to keep pace in the SWAC East division. Coach Simmons and the Rattlers' defense has been smothering opponents and now claim the conference's top-ranked defense. Saturday's tilt will be the second consecutive game that Coach Maynor's squad will face a top defense.

The Bulldogs still have the top-ranked total offense in the SWAC, averaging 32 points/game and output 452 yards/game. FAMU's defense vaulted into the No. 1 spot over JSU and yielded only 11.8 points/game and 256 yards/game.

FAMU likes to get after the quarterback with 17 sacks in six weeks. Unfortunately, Alabama A&M's offensive line gives up the most sacks in the SWAC at 18. The Rattlers love to steal the ball on interceptions and lead the conference in this defensive category with 6.

Both teams struggle on special teams. FAMU is 8-14 on kicking attempts, and the AAMU is 4-of-6. The Rattlers did successfully attempt a 51-yard field goal versus Bethune-Cookman.

Aqeel Glass and the Bulldogs' offense may be the advantage to spoil the Rattlers' visit to Huntsville. The A&M rushing attack has struggled versus Grambling and Jackson State. Look for Coach Maynor to rush Gary Quarles more this game to eliminate his offense becoming one-dimensional.

Prediction: Alabama A&M 34, FAMU 24