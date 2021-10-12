SWAC: Freshmen and Newcomer Quarterbacks Are FCS Passing Leaders

Freshmen and newcomer quarterbacks in the SWAC have taken the conference and FCS by storm.

In 2021. several first-year and transfer-portal quarterbacks are statistical leaders in the conference and all of FCS.

SHEDEUR SANDERS (FR) - JACKSON STATE

Jackson State University's Shedeur Sanders throws a pass during their game against University of Louisiana-Monroe at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tcl Jsuvulm16; Credit:© Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jackson State's quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a true freshman leading the Tigers. As of Oct. 12, he ranks 1st in the SWAC and 7th in the FCS, with a passer efficiency rating of 160.62. Sanders (No. 18 in FCS) at 268.4 yards per game is second to SWAC's leader Aqeel Glass (No. 5 in FCS), who is at 360.8 yards per game. Sanders has connected on 118-of-165 attempts, 11 touchdowns, one interception, and 1,342 yards this season.

ANDREW BODY (FR) - TEXAS SOUTHERN

Andrew Body; Credit: TSU Athletics

Freshman sensations Andrew Body (Texas Southern) and Noah Bodden (Grambling) will square off Saturday inside Eddie Robinson Stadium. Body is 4th in the SWAC and 40th in the FCS for passer efficiency at 137.93. He has thrown 52-of-80 passes, zero touchdowns, and one interception for 715 yards after taking over the starting position against Rice University.

NOAH BODDEN (FR) - GRAMBLING STATE

Oct. 2, 2021; Grambling State University QB Noah Bodden; Credit: Grambling State University Athletics

Noah Bodden led Grambling's 37-28 upset bid over Alabama A&M in Week 5. The 6-4, 218-pound freshman from Valley Stream, New York, was erratic in the G-Men's 20-24 loss to Alcorn State, but he figures to mature into a strong-armed pocket passer. After three games played, Bodden registered 29-of-72 completions, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and 320 total yards for a 90.39 passer efficiency rating.

JAWON PASS (NC) - PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

Credit: Tyrez Montague

Jawon Pass, 24, entered Prairie View A&M and the SWAC via the transfer portal from the University of Louisville. Pass stands 6-4, 228-pounds, and is a dynamic passer. The Columbus, Georgia native is No. 3 in the SWAC and No. 48 in FCS passer efficiency.

I watched the SWAC's Week 1 'Newcomer of the Week' throw for 25-of-37 passes, 354 yards, and three passing touchdowns in the Labor Day Classic 40-17 win against Texas Southern.

The Panthers' signal-caller has tossed 96-of-158 passes for eight touchdowns, five interceptions, and 1,244 yards in 2021.

After six weeks, eight HBCU quarterbacks are passing efficiency leaders- Sanders (JSU), Fowler (A&T), Glass (A&M), Duffey (Hampton), Harper (Alcorn), Body(TSU), Pass (PV), and Eason (MSVU). Four of the eight passers are the newcomers who reside in the SWAC.

These new quarterbacks provide hope that the Southwestern Athletic Conference and HBCU fans will continue to see excellent quarterback action for many a year.