Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston Partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl, Says Doug Williams

    • October 14, 2021
    Jameis Winston Partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and his Dream Forever Foundation has a multi-year partnership with the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
    New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and his Dream Forever Foundation have partnered with the HBCU Legacy Bowl.  

    I spoke to Doug Williams, co-founder of the HBCU Legacy Bowl and Black College Football Hall of Fame about Jameis Winston's agreement.

    "It is a three-year partnership agreement, and he's proud to have his support. It speaks volumes about Jameis and his passion for helping and giving back to the young athletes," mentioned Williams.

    Williams said of Jameis' role at the HBCU Legacy Bowl, "he can do whatever he wants. It would mean a lot to the young men to see him there up close."

    Jameis Winston's statement:

    "This special game, to be played in New Orleans, is all about providing opportunities for others.”  Jameis Winston

    "We appreciate Jameis' and Bobby Wagner's support," said Williams.

    The HBCU Legacy Bowl is set for February 22, 2022, at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA.   

    HBCU players like the reigning Black College Player of the Year Aqeel Glass have been invited to the contest.

    The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU football players and coaches.

