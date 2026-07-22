Tremaine Jackson calls out THSCA for snubbing Prairie View A&M coaching staff

HOUSTON – Prairie View A&M head football coach Tremaine Jackson is upset with the Texas High School Coaches Association for good reason. He stated that the organization recently excluded his entire staff from the speaker list at its annual coaching school. Coach Jackson believes this omission reflects a lack of respect for HBCU football in Texas.

HBCU Legends attempted to contact the THSCA for a comment, but the organization will not return to their office until August 3.

Jackson delivered his message in a video statement following the 94th annual THSCA Coaching School and Convention, held July 19-21 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The event attracts more than 18,000 coaches, athletic administrators, and exhibitors, and features college coaches from across Texas leading football clinic sessions.

“So I got this issue, and I normally don’t do like videos and all that stuff, but I had to,” Jackson said. “I just couldn’t sit and sit on my hands and feeling like our program had been disrespected, our coaches especially, or even our players.”

Tremaine Jackson - Prairie View A&M Head Coach | PVAMU

Jackson opened by praising the convention itself.

“We just came from coaching school, THSCA coaching school, phenomenal event, always has been, always will be,” Jackson said. “I’ve been to a lot of states. Nobody does it like the THSCA."

The criteria question

Coach Jackson stated he was informed that clinic invitations were based on the previous season's results.

"I found out that coaches were invited based off of last year's results," Jackson said. “We’ve moved on, but last year’s results, if that was the case, if that was the criteria, then somebody should have invited our assistant coaches. Our coordinators, our position coaches did a phenomenal job. We're the only school in the state of Texas to play for a national championship."

By that standard, Prairie View A&M should have been recognized. The Panthers finished 10-4 in Jackson's first season, won the SWAC championship for the first time since 2009, and made their first appearance in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, the HBCU national championship game.

South Carolina State defeated the Panthers 40-38 in four overtimes on Dec. 13, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This marked the program's first 10-win season since 1963.

No Texas program reached a Division I national title game following the 2025 season. TCU lost 65-7 to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium. Also, the Sam Houston Bearkats reached the FCS title game in 2011 and 2012 and won it in the spring 2021 season.

Coach Tremaine Jackson - Prairie View A&M Football Practice | Credit: PVAMU Athletics

Did the THSCA have a coach from TCU or Sam Houston as a guest speaker after their teams reached a national championship contest?

"Regardless of the result, we were the only school in this state to get there," Jackson said. "We were the only ones to get there. Top defense in the state, one of the top offenses in the state. All due respect to those guys, we had some guys that were way in the back statistically compared to our coaches and compared to our team."

"You don’t respect our ball,” Jackson emphatically proclaimed. The “our ball” would be HBCU football.

Jackson said one explanation remained



“My issue with the THSCA coaches and the board that picks clinic speakers is that you don’t respect our ball,” Jackson said. “I’m getting tired of that. You don’t respect our ball because we’re a historically Black college. You don’t respect our ball because you think Prairie View is something it isn’t anymore.”

Jackson, a Texas native and former Texas Southern defensive lineman, referenced the state's established coaching networks.

“And I’m from this state. I know the good old boy network. I get it. That, that time is over with,” Jackson said. “Prairie View A&M plays real ball. We play real ball, we coach real ball, we recruit real football players.”

Prairie View A&M Defensive Linebackers | PVAMU Athletics

No apology for going public

“So I don’t need you to text me and call me and say, hey Jack, what are you doing?” Jackson said. “Jack know exactly what he doing. Jack is calling out the nonsense that continues to happen when it comes to our football at Prairie View A&M. We will not sit on our hands and be disrespected anymore.”

Jackson stated that the exclusion was a loss for all coaches at the event, not only his own staff.

“If you wanted to give coaches in the room some more good stuff to hold on to and take back to their team, then you should have invited our coaches,” Jackson said. "They should have been there. They earned it.”

Prairie View A&M will begin fall camp in the coming weeks as the team prepares to defend its 2025 SWAC championship. The THSCA board will select its next clinic lineup before the 2027 convention.

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