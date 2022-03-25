Prairie View WR KhaDarel Hodge Signs 1-Year Deal with Falcons

Former HBCU wide receiver standout signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Prairie View A&M wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Friday's Hodge signing was necessary because the team lost wide receivers Russell Gage in free agency, and Calvin Ridley serving a suspension for gambling on NFL games.

Hodge, 6-2 and 200 lbs, played for the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie, Cleveland Browns, with the Detroit Lions as a reserve wideout last season.

In 2021, Hodges caught 13 passes for 157 yards and zero touchdowns. He also contributes to special teams.

Hodge at Southern; Credit: Prairie View Athletics

During his career at Prairie View A&M, Hodge had 30 game appearances with 104 receptions, 1,797 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns. He recorded 48 receptions, 844 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns as a senior for the Panthers.

Hodge is a D'Lo, Mississippi native and played at Mendenhall High School and Hinds Community College.

READ MORE HBCU LEGENDS