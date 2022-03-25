Skip to main content

Prairie View WR KhaDarel Hodge Signs 1-Year Deal with Falcons

Former HBCU wide receiver standout signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Prairie View A&M wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.  

Friday's Hodge signing was necessary because the team lost wide receivers Russell Gage in free agency, and Calvin Ridley serving a suspension for gambling on NFL games.

USATSI_16651294_168388561_lowres
USATSI_16832898_168388561_lowres

Hodge, 6-2 and 200 lbs, played for the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie, Cleveland Browns, with the Detroit Lions as a reserve wideout last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 2021, Hodges caught 13 passes for 157 yards and zero touchdowns. He also contributes to special teams.

Hodge

During his career at Prairie View A&M, Hodge had 30 game appearances with 104 receptions, 1,797 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns. He recorded 48 receptions, 844 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns as a senior for the Panthers.

Hodge is a D'Lo, Mississippi native and played at Mendenhall High School and Hinds Community College.

READ MORE HBCU LEGENDS

Screenshot 2022-03-25 061030
Football

HBCU Great Terron Armstead Leaves Saints and Big Easy, Takes Talent to South Beach and Dolphins

By Kyle T. Mosley10 hours ago
Jackson State University's James Houston
Football

James Houston IV, 'The Problem' is Primed to Cause Problems for NFL Offenses

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 22, 2022
FB_IMG_1647955443492
Football

Jackson State's Pro Day Hosted 36 Players, But 10 NFL Teams Didn't Attend

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 22, 2022
FObMnr7XwAAWGhJ
Basketball

Talladega Edges Thomas More in OT, Set to Battle Loyola for 2022 NAIA Championship

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 22, 2022
img
Basketball

Talladega in NAIA Men's Semifinals Tonight

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 21, 2022
Jackson State Lady Tigers head coach Tomekia Reed
Basketball

Jackson State's Tomekia Reed Has Caught the Nation's Attention

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17932789_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Jackson State Loses a Heartbreaker and Upset Bid to LSU in the NCAA Tournament

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17896626_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Jackson State vs. LSU - First Round Live Blog

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 19, 2022