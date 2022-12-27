QB P.J. Hatter Shares Why He Committed To T.C. Taylor, Jackson State

HOUSTON - SWAC football programs missed their shot at Houston-area superstar quarterback P.J. Hatter - but not Jackson State. On Monday evening, legendary Houston broadcaster Ralph Cooper interviewed Hatter on his daily show. The young quarterback committed to Jackson State because Coach Taylor "showed the most interest," Hatter told Cooper.

PJ Hatter; Credit PJ Hatter Twitter Account

New head coach T.C. Taylor has taken the "Prime Blueprint" to out-recruit his SWAC competitors from Grambling, Alabama State, including Texas Southern and Prairie View, who are in his vicinity. The other Texas school to recruit Hatter was Texas A&M-Commerce.

T.C. Taylor landed an outstanding leader in P.J. Hatter, who hails from Spring Westfield High School. During his senior campaign, Hatter had impressive passing and rushing statistics at Spring Westfield. The Mustangs' leader is a lefty who passed for 4,020 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions and ran for 820 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns to lead his team to a 12-2 record. He was named as the 14-6A District's Most Valuable Player and swept through the district undefeated at 7-0.

In the playoffs, they eventually lost 21-35 to the Texas 6A State Champions from Duncanville.

The 6-2 and 185-pound signal-caller recently received a call from Grambling's head coach Hue Jackson and requested Hatter to reconsider his decision.

Hatter, who has a 3.0 GPA, mentioned to Ralph Cooper that he plans to major in business while attending Jackson State. He's a workout phenom with two to three daily sessions to fine-tune his strength, footwork, and speed.

Coach Taylor and the Tigers will get a bright young man who already likes the Jackson State "culture and community" and desires to "give back and make a change." Hatter credited his mother and father for keeping him level-headed and being honest about the world.

Keep your eye on P.J. Hatter and his No. 7 jersey. Something tells me we will hear a lot of Hatter in the SWAC and HBCU football for years to come.

