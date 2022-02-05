HBCU, Hampton Alumnus Sashi Brown Becomes Baltimore Ravens President

Sashi Brown Becomes Baltimore Ravens President
A Hampton graduate returns to the NFL as a front-office executive after three seasons leading professional basketball teams and a sports venue.
Sashi Brown Takes Over in Baltimore
Brown Becomes Ravens Team President
Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti announced that Hampton University graduate Sashi Brown will join the Ravens front office. The franchise's president Dick Cass, 76, will retire after 17 years with the organization.
Brown, 45, had a previous executive role in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. He resigned from the Washington Wizards to accept the new position with Baltimore and plans to officially join the Ravens in March and assume Cass's responsibilities as president in April.
As president and advisor to the Office of CEO for Monumental Sports and Entertainment, Brown managed the Wizards, Mystics, Go-Go team, and venue business operations.
After Brown graduated from Hampton University in 1998, he later attended Harvard University and obtained a Juris Doctorate in 2002.
The HBCU alum has a 16-year career in the NFL and NBA. His last NFL assignment was as the Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations before joining Monumental Basketball as its president.
Brown's Management Profile
NFL & NBA Experience
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2005–2012)
Lead counsel
- Cleveland Browns (2013–2017)
- Executive vice president (2013–2017)
- General manager (2016–2017)
- Washington Wizards (2019–2022)
Chief planning and operations officer
- Baltimore Ravens (2022–present)
Team President
James "Shack" Harris - The Executive
The Ravens has had success hiring black college graduates in its front office. HBCU legend James "Shack" Harris was the first black to begin an NFL season as a starter at quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. The trailblazer also was the first to win a division title, playoff game, NFL Pro Bowl game, and Pro Bowl MVP vote as a black signal-caller.
The Grambling product and Eddie Robinson disciple was the Ravens' Director of Pro Personnel during the season Baltimore won Super Bowl XXXV. He also served as Vice President of Player Personnel for Jacksonville Jaguars and Senior Personnel Executive with the Detroit Lions.
Brown will have a great opportunity to enter a winning franchise that has a Super Bowl winning coach and NFL MVP at quarterback. Also, Baltimore has some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the NFL.
HBCU Football Coverage
- Black Coaches in a No-Win Situation
- Shedeur Sanders Inks NIL Deal with Gatorade
- Hue Jackson Celebrates With Recruits Family
- Travis Hunter Impersonates Deion Sanders at Polynesian Bowl
- Mark Evans II Receives Willie Roaf Award
- Jerry Rice Partners with Lay's Golden Grounds
- Is Today's NFL Black Head Coach in a 'No-Win' Situation?
- Jerry Rice on Being a Head Coach: 'It's Starting to Cross My Mind'
- FAMU's Markquese Bell Invited to the NFL Combine
- NFL and HBCU Legend Thomas Henderson Interview
- Prairie View Selects Bubba McDowell as Head Coach
- Deion Sanders, Hue Jackson, and HBCU Coaches Can Capitalize on Comments