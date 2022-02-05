HBCU, Hampton Alumnus Sashi Brown Becomes Baltimore Ravens President

Feb 25, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speaks to the media during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti announced that Hampton University graduate Sashi Brown will join the Ravens front office. The franchise's president Dick Cass, 76, will retire after 17 years with the organization.

Brown, 45, had a previous executive role in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. He resigned from the Washington Wizards to accept the new position with Baltimore and plans to officially join the Ravens in March and assume Cass's responsibilities as president in April.

As president and advisor to the Office of CEO for Monumental Sports and Entertainment, Brown managed the Wizards, Mystics, Go-Go team, and venue business operations.

After Brown graduated from Hampton University in 1998, he later attended Harvard University and obtained a Juris Doctorate in 2002.

The HBCU alum has a 16-year career in the NFL and NBA. His last NFL assignment was as the Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations before joining Monumental Basketball as its president.