HBCU, Hampton Alumnus Sashi Brown Becomes Baltimore Ravens President

A Hampton graduate returns to the NFL as a front-office executive after three seasons leading professional basketball teams and a sports venue.

Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti announced that Hampton University graduate Sashi Brown will join the Ravens front office. The franchise's president Dick Cass, 76, will retire after 17 years with the organization.

Brown, 45, had a previous executive role in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. He resigned from the Washington Wizards to accept the new position with Baltimore and plans to officially join the Ravens in March and assume Cass's responsibilities as president in April.

As president and advisor to the Office of CEO for Monumental Sports and Entertainment, Brown managed the Wizards, Mystics, Go-Go team, and venue business operations.

After Brown graduated from Hampton University in 1998, he later attended Harvard University and obtained a Juris Doctorate in 2002.

The HBCU alum has a 16-year career in the NFL and NBA. His last NFL assignment was as the Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations before joining Monumental Basketball as its president.

Brown's Management Profile

NFL & NBA Experience

James "Shack" Harris - The Executive

Harris Trophy Presentation.jfif

The Ravens has had success hiring black college graduates in its front office. HBCU legend James "Shack" Harris was the first black to begin an NFL season as a starter at quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. The trailblazer also was the first to win a division title, playoff game, NFL Pro Bowl game, and Pro Bowl MVP vote as a black signal-caller.

The Grambling product and Eddie Robinson disciple was the Ravens' Director of Pro Personnel during the season Baltimore won Super Bowl XXXV. He also served as Vice President of Player Personnel for Jacksonville Jaguars and Senior Personnel Executive with the Detroit Lions.

Brown will have a great opportunity to enter a winning franchise that has a Super Bowl winning coach and NFL MVP at quarterback.  Also, Baltimore has some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the NFL.

