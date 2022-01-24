Grambling: Hue Jackson Celebrates Recruit Edward Smith, Family, 360 Spinning Video

Skip to main content

Grambling: Hue Jackson Celebrates with Recruit Edward Smith, Family, 360 Spinning Video

Grambling State's head coach celebrates with a new recruit and his family.

Hue Jackson isn't allowing Jackson State and the rest of the SWAC to have all of the recruiting fun! Grambling locked down another recruit to help its offense this weekend.  

Edward Smith Commits to Grambling

GSU Recruit WR/TE Edward Smith

Edward Smith is out of South Paulding High School in Douglasville, Georgia, committed to the Tigers. The 6-2, 201-pound wide receiver/tight end/linebacker.

Hue Jackson Celebrates with Smith's Family

Jackson joined Smith in a 360 spinning video booth to announce his commitment via social media.  

Smith sent me message, "And it feels so good.  I have received nothing but continuous love and support on my decision from family, friends, coaches, and fans."

It's been a difficult few weeks for Smith and his family.  His father and grandmother died during the time he committed to Grambling.  My prayer and concern are for Edward Smith and his loved ones.  Especially, with the challenges of college and football ahead in the Fall.

 

Grambling has assembled an impressive 2022 class of recruits, transfer portal athletes, and JUCO players. 


