HBCU Legends

Shannon Sharpe Fired By ESPN

  • ESPN chose to move on from HBCU legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

Kyle T. Mosley

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Shannon Sharpe during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Shannon Sharpe during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

ESPN will not be bringing Shannon Sharpe back to its network, as reported by Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com. Sharpe announced his intentions to step away from his role at the network on Apr. 24.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and HBCU legend recently settled a lawsuit with a former girlfriend who accused him of sexual assault.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced in July that the case had been settled without prejudice.

Sharpe denied the allegations in the lawsuit and originally chose to fight them in court before the two parties reached a settlement.

In the weeks leading up to the lawsuit, he was exploring a potential $100 million podcast deal.

As a result of this situation, he will lose his position on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith, along with any other appearances on the network.

Additional coverage on Shannon Sharpe:

Shannon Sharpe released a statement via social media that he's "electing to step aside temporarily from his ESPN duties."

Shannon Sharpe's Statement

"My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual.

At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties.

I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.

I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues."

Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe / Credit: Shannon Sharpe

More Shannon Sharpe coverage...

As a professional athlete and one of the most prolific trash talkers ever to play in the NFL, Shannon Sharpe is accustomed to backing down. The Pro Football Hall of Famer responded to the allegations outlined in the $50 million lawsuit filed in Nevada against him by attorney Tony Buzbee for his "Jane Doe" client.

Sharpe first fought back hours after the lawsuit went public by posting several exceptionally provocative texts between him and his alleged victim. In the social media post, the HBCU legend names his accuser, Gabriella Zuniga.  

On Tuesday morning, Shannon Sharpe again went on the offensive. This time, he uploaded a 1:09-minute video speaking directly to his "family, friends, supporters, and colleagues."

Here's a transcript of his video:

"To my family, friends, supporters, and colleagues, I want to speak to you directly and from the heart.  This is a shakedown.  I'm gonna be open, transparent, and defend myself because this isn't right.  This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay Z. Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe he's gonna release a thirty second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be ten minutes or so. Hey, Tony. Instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out."

He continued, "I don't have it or I would myself. You know what happened and you're trying to manipulate the media. The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup coordinated by Gabby, also known as Carly, on OnlyFans. Gabby and Tony Busby want $50,000,000.  What they're getting is sued for defamation and trying to take me down.  My career is all about real talk and honesty. I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about. And I'm going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say just like I always do. I love all you guys. Thanks." - Shannon Sharpe

According to Pro Football Talk, Lanny Davis, who is acting as Sharpe's legal counsel, clarified a statement by saying Sharpe offered "at least $10 million" to Zuniga to settle the complaint.

Before Sharpe's video was released, TMZ obtained and released an alleged phone recording between the plaintiff and the media personality.   A male voice was heard saying, "If you say that word one more time, I'ma f*****g choke the sh*t out of you when I see you."

Further updates on the alleged sexual assault lawsuit involving Shannon Sharpe will be provided later.

More Shannon Sharpe coverage...

$50M Lawsuit Filed Against Shannon Sharpe

A few days after news emerged that Shannon Sharpe might be negotiating a substantial media deal worth over $100 million, a report surfaced about a woman filing a lawsuit against Sharpe for alleged sexual assault.

Sharpe, 56, was hit with a $50 million lawsuit filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of his client. This woman admits being in a two-year "rocky consensual relationship" with the Pro Football Hall of Famer, according to details reported by People.

The lawsuit outlines claims from the woman of alleged unwanted sexual encounters and an alleged instance of rape. She also claims Sharpe video-recorded several sexual interactions without her consent.  

Sharpe reportedly has categorically denied all allegations made by the Jane Doe.

Tony Buzbee is the same attorney who represented over twenty women who filed lawsuits alleging improper encounters and sexual misconduct with NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Shannon Sharpe is the host of Club Shay Shay and co-host of The Night Cap with former NFL star Chad Johnson. He is also a regular contributor to ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Signing Huge $100M+ Media Deal

HOUSTON - HBCU Legend and burgeoning media mogul Shannon Sharpe is reportedly on the verge of signing a deal exceeding $100 million for his podcast platforms. According to Front Office Sports, Sharpe "has received multiple offers" since his current contract with The Volume podcast service expires.

Shannon Sharpe's shows - Club Shay Shay and Night Cap (with Chad Johnson) - have dominated the sports and entertainment podcast space while garnering industry awards and honors. The Kat Williams episode on YouTube set records and presently has over 89 million views.

Sharpe, 56, earned approximately $22 million in career earnings with the National Football League while playing for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. His next media deal could pay him four times what he earned in the National Football League.

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe
Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe / CREDIT: ESPN

He also won three Super Bowl rings, two with Denver and one with Baltimore, set tight end receiving records, and was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sharpe's media ventures with the Club Shay Shay and Night Cap podcasts have become media powerhouse productions over the past two seasons at The Volume. On August 23, 2023, he signed with Colin Cowherd's platform after he left Fox Sports 1's Undisputed show after a dispute with co-host Skip Bayless. His media empire could venture into new forums with a new deal in the works.

Shannon Sharpe. Shannon Sharpe's Show Are Gaining Popularity And Legitimacy. light. READ

Colin Cowherd's The Volume podcast network also hosts The Herd, The Draymond Green Show, What's Wright with Nick Wright, and the Richard Sherman Show. Reports do not have specific names of companies interested in signing a pact with Sharpe.

Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac
NFL Hall of Famer and former SSU football player Shannon Sharpe signs bottles of his Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac at Habersham Beverage Warehouse in Savannah on Thursday, March 19, 2025. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shannon Sharpe played college football at an HBCU school, Savannah State University before the Denver Broncos selected him as the 192nd pick in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft. After being chosen to five All-Pro teams and 8 Pro Bowl squads, he retired from professional football at the end of the 2003 season. He still holds the single-game record for the most receiving yards by a tight end of 214 yards.

During his NFL career, Sharpe had 815 receptions, 10,060 receiving yards, and 62 touchdowns.

Shannon Sharpe was named the 1987 SIAC Player of the Year at Savannah State and earned three All-SIAC First Team honors from 1987 to 1989. The college retired his number, No. 2, and inducted him into the Savannah State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Sharpe is in partnership of the Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac brand. Also, he's a contributor to ESPN's First Take show with former HBCU alum, Stephen A. Smith.

NFL RELATED STORIES

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football