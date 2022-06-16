Albany State's Grover Stewart Named NFLPA's 2022 Black College Football Player Pro of the Year

The NFLPA announced that Albany State alumnus Grover Stewart is the 2022 NFLPA Black College Pro Player of the Year.

On Wednesday, the NFLPA announced that Albany State alumnus Grover Stewart is the 2022 NFLPA Black College Pro Player of the Year. Stewart joins his Indianapolis Colts teammate All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard as a recipient of the honor. Leonard (South Carolina State) won the award in 2019.

Stewart was the 114th overall selection in the fourth round by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Golden Rams product has played in 79 NFL games and accounted for 148 tackles (76 solo, 72 assisted), 4.5 sacks, and 4 passes defended in his career.

During his collegiate days at Albany State, the defensive lineman was dominating offensive linemen and registered 141 tackles and 27 sacks. The Camilla, Georgia native was named to the 2013 SIAC All-Conference first-team as a freshman while studying Criminal Justice at the university.

OFFICIAL NFLPA ANNOUNCEMENT

WASHINGTON D.C. – Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Grover Stewart has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Black College Football Pro Player of the Year presented by the NFL Players Association. Stewart is the sixth winner of the prestigious award, which is presented annually to a top professional football player who attended a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

The 2017 fourth-round pick from Albany State has emerged as one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles while serving as a key contributor for the Colts’ defensive unit. After notching career highs in tackles (53) and tackles for loss (six) during the 2020 season, Stewart continued his strong play this past year by recording 46 tackles, including one sack and two tackles for loss, to go with a forced fumble and two pass deflections.

“I’m very humbled to receive the 2022 NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year because it pays respect to the many great HBCU players who came before me and paved the way,” said Stewart, who is entering his sixth NFL season. “Every time I step on the field, one of my goals is to represent HBCUs to the best of my ability. That’s why it’s an honor to be recognized in this way.”

Stewart will be recognized as this year’s honoree during the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, June 18 in Atlanta. The 2022 BCFHOF class features Ben Coates, Donald Driver, John “Big Train” Moody, Nate Newton, Sammy White, Roscoe Nance and William “Billy” Nicks.

Since the award’s 2018 inception, the NFLPA has recognized one active NFL player who serves as a positive influence in his community, has ties to his HBCU alma mater, exhibits good character and has performed at a high level during the most recent NFL season.

Past winners of the NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year*:

2021: Terron Armstead (New Orleans Saints)

2020: Javon Hargrave (Pittsburgh Steelers)

2019: Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts) and Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears)

2018: Antoine Bethea (Arizona Cardinals)

*Denotes player’s team at the time he was honored

