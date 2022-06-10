Several HBCU legendary athletes, coaches, and notable figures have graced the covers of Sports Illustrated.

The historic magazine cover with Deion Sanders, son Shedeur Sanders, and freshman phenom Travis Hunter is a thrilling moment for HBCU programs. It's one that ended a 28-year drought for any residing HBCU athlete or coach to be featured. Still, it wasn't the first, and hopefully, not the last.

Long before Jean-Jacques Taylor's masterfully-crafted joint on Deion Sanders and Jackson State, the last player(s) to grace the iconic publication was Steve "Air" McNair for the "Hand Him the Heisman" article.

The first HBCU head coach showcased by SI was Grambling State's legendary leader Eddie Robinson for "The Coach." Coach Rob became college football's all-time winningest coach when he surpassed Alabama's Paul "Bear" Bryant with his No. 324 win - he finished with 408 wins for his career.

Many Grambling and Alcorn faithful reminded the Jackson State fans that their claim to the Sports Illustrated title wasn't solely for them to rejoice. Even at this juncture, the competitive spirit resurfaced between HBCU foes.

EDWIN MOSES (MOREHOUSE COLLEGE)

I decided to dig deep into the SI Vault to stir the pot for myself, knowing that a fellow Morehouse College brother was on Sports Illustrated covers.

His name? Edwin Moses.

Two covers showcased the Olympic Champion (1976, 1984), "God of the 400-meter hurdles," and Morehouse's most outstanding athlete.

Moses was unbeatable from 1977 to 1987, winning 107 consecutive finals and 122 consecutive races, and set the 400-meter hurdles world record four times.

WALTER PAYTON (JACKSON STATE)

Walter "Sweetness" Payton had several Sports Illustrated covers. Arguably one of the greatest running backs of all-time (college and pros) hails from Jackson State, yes, JSU!

As a JSU Tiger, Payton had 3,600 rushing yards and 65 rushing touchdowns. He was named the Black College Player of the Year in 1973.

Before his retirement, Sweetness rushed for 16,726 yards, 110 rushing touchdowns, and 4,538 yards receiving with the Chicago Bears.

The Hall of Famer believed he was a better collegiate running back than his counterpart Archie Griffin who won two Heisman Trophies at Ohio State. Sweetness proved it in the pros and became not only an HBCU legend but also an NFL legend in the process.

NOTABLE HBCU ALUMS ON SI COVERS

WILLIS REED (GRAMBLING STATE)

DOUG WILLIAMS (GRAMBLING STATE)

"All he needs is an opportunity," Eddie Robinson said in reference to Doug Williams. Joe Gibbs, then Tampa Bay scout, told the organization to draft Williams in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft.

Years later, Gibbs called on Williams to led Washington's destruction of Denver and win Super Bowl XXII by a final score of 42-10. Off the arm of Williams, Washington scored 42-unanswered points over Denver and scored a huge upset on the grand stage of professional sports.

The Grambling product became the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl contest. He earned the Super Bowl MVP honors by connecting on 18/29 passes for 340 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception on the afternoon.

Williams and James "Shack" Harris - both Grambling products - are the founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl.

JERRY RICE (MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE)

The Mississippi Valley State star has 3 Super Bowl rings (1989, 1990, and 1995) with the San Francisco 49ers. Rice is considered the greatest wide receiver to play in the National Football League.

The Hall of Famer won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award twice in 1987 and 1993 and leads the list of receiving yards at 22,895 yards, 197 touchdowns, from 1,549 receptions - all are NFL records.

MICHAEL STRAHAN (TEXAS SOUTHERN)

Strahan, 50, is a Houston native and Texas Southern legend who earned a Super Bowl XLII ring with the New York Giants. He set NFL records with the most sacks in a season with 22.5 and most seasons leading in sacks (2).

Upon his retirement, the HBCU standout has journeyed from being an entrepreneur, sports analyst, host of Good Morning America, and now an astronaut (Blue Origin space flight).

SHANNON SHARPE (SAVANNAH STATE)

Shannon Sharpe was Savannah State's most recognizable athlete. The HBCU legend won 3 Super Bowl Champions - twice with Denver, once with Baltimore. Sharpe, 53, was the 192nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft.

The loquacious Skip and Shannon: Undisputed personality was inducted in the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. He also is the host of the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Savannah State retired his Tigers No. 2 jersey.

LOU BROCK (SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY)

AVERY JOHNSON (SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY)

ED "TOO TALL" JONES (TENNESSEE STATE)

CYNTHIA COOPER-DYKE (PRAIRIE VIEW/TEXAS SOUTHERN)

BEN WALLACE (VIRGINIA UNION)

ANDRE DAWSON (FLORIDA A&M)

DONALD DRIVER (ALCORN STATE)

MEL BLOUNT (SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY)

JOE GILLIAM (TENNESSEE STATE)

