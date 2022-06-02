Skip to main content

HBCU Football Flashback: FAMU Rattlers Defeat Miami Hurricanes

Did you know a Florida HBCU football program defeated the mighty Miami Hurricanes?

Did you know a Florida A&M Rattlers program defeated a Division 1 powerhouse at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee?

In 1979, the Rattlers and quarterback Sammy Knight beat the legendary University of Miami head coach Howard Schnellenberger and the 'Canes 16-13.  FAMU won by 3 points after future MLB star Vince Coleman kicked the go-ahead field goal in the 4th quarter.

Florida A&M wasn't afraid of playing against college football's so-called "big boys." The Rattlers were coming off their second-consecutive Black College National Championship and won the 2018 I-AA National Championship by defeating UMass in the title game.

Future NFLer Jim Burt and Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelley played in the contest.

FAMU BEATS MIAMI

FAMU's overall record versus the University of Miami is 1-10.  

Bethune-Cookman is scheduled to open the 2022 season against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Sept. 3. Jackson State and Florida A&M will battle in the Orange Blossom Classic in the same stadium on Sept. 4. The weekend on South Beach will have plenty of HBCU fans and festivities.

