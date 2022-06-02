HBCU Football Flashback: FAMU Rattlers Defeat Miami Hurricanes
Did you know a Florida A&M Rattlers program defeated a Division 1 powerhouse at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee?
In 1979, the Rattlers and quarterback Sammy Knight beat the legendary University of Miami head coach Howard Schnellenberger and the 'Canes 16-13. FAMU won by 3 points after future MLB star Vince Coleman kicked the go-ahead field goal in the 4th quarter.
Read More
Florida A&M wasn't afraid of playing against college football's so-called "big boys." The Rattlers were coming off their second-consecutive Black College National Championship and won the 2018 I-AA National Championship by defeating UMass in the title game.
Future NFLer Jim Burt and Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelley played in the contest.
FAMU BEATS MIAMI
FAMU's overall record versus the University of Miami is 1-10.
Bethune-Cookman is scheduled to open the 2022 season against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Sept. 3. Jackson State and Florida A&M will battle in the Orange Blossom Classic in the same stadium on Sept. 4. The weekend on South Beach will have plenty of HBCU fans and festivities.
Recent HBCU Legends Articles:
- Damon Wilson the Right Coach to Retore Morgan State Football
- Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons Blast ESPN
- Alabama State Wins 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament
- 2022 Celebration Bowl and MEAC/SWAC Challenge Games
- HBCU Legend, NFL Player, and NCAA Assistant Coach Magee Dies at 59
- HBCU Stars Turn Tryouts Into NFL Contracts
- New Orleans Breakers Sign Gray and McClain
- Nick Saban and Power 5 Coaches Concerned About HBCUs Leveling the Playing Field
- Nick Saban's Accusations Against Jackson State Are Unfounded, No Merit
- What Nick Saban Said About Jackson State Flipping Travis Hunter
- Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless Discuss the Criticism of Jackson State Landing Travis Hunter
- Travis Hunter Selects Jackson State