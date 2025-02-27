HBCU Legends

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes' Inspiring Homecoming To Lead Virginia State Athletics

Sykes will take over her new role leading VSU Athletics on March 31.

Kyle T. Mosley

Tiffani Dawn-Sykes, vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics at FAMU, was the guest speaker during the Alachua County chapter of the Florida A&M University National Alumni Association's 2023 Scholarship Celebration on Saturday at the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center at 837 SE Seventh Ave.
Photo by Voleer Thomas/For The Guardian / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tiffani-Dawn Sykes returns to the HBCU sports landscape as the new associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics at her alma mater, Virginia State University. On Thursday, Feb. 27, VSU announced hiring Sykes' hiring on the school's website. Also, today Sykes celebrates her birthday.

"I am honored to return to Virginia State University, where Greater Happens Here, as the Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics," Sykes said. "I want to thank President Abdullah and the search committee for their trust and confidence in me to lead Trojan Athletics."

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes at Virginia State University
Tiffani-Dawn Sykes / Credit: Tiffani-Dawn Sykes Social Media Account

Sykes was vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics for nearly two years at Florida A&M University until August 2024. She departed from the Rattlers after a shake-up in the executive-level positions at the school in Tallahassee.  

"Virginia State University athletics has a long history of excellence, and I am confident in Tiffani-Dawn Sykes' ability to uphold that tradition," VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah said. "Her values, vision, professional experience, and passion for our University made her a perfect fit for this role. We are extremely fortunate to have her back home as a member of our Trojan Family."

Last season, she was the player development assistant at the University of Maryland's football program. Sykes has previously held positions in sports at Dartmouth University (executive senior associate director of varsity sports), Grambling State University (assistant athletics director for compliance), and NCAA eligibility specialist at Norfolk State University.

"My experiences as a student-athlete at VSU ignited my passion for college athletics, and the education I received here laid the foundation for a fulfilling and progressive career," Sykes commented. "I am excited to continue leading our student-athletes, coaches, and staff in the pursuit of national excellence—both in the classroom and in competition."

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (2001) from Virginia State University. Sykes earned a Master of Science in Sports Administration from Grambling State University.

Sykes has served on several NCAA committees throughout her career, including:

  • NCAA Leaders and Legends Selection Committee
  • NCAA Dr. Charles Whitcomb Leadership Institute Selection Committee
  • NCAA Olympic Sports Liaison Committee
  • NCAA Division II Track & Field Regional Ranking Committee
  • NCAA Women's Tennis Regional Ranking Committee

Nike honored Sykes with the Nike Executive of the Year Award in Division- FCS) at the Women Leaders in Sports Symposium.

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes will be officially installed on March 31, 2025. She will take over after the HBCU sports community and Virginia State family lost longtime director of athletics, Peggy Davis, who passed in October of 2024..

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

