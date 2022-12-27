TSU Coach McKinney: 'Steel Sharpens Steel' As New Recruits 'Ready to Compete'

HOUSTON, TX - Texas Southern Tigers (5-6) lost 24-20 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-7) in the 2022 season finale in Huntsville. The defeat severely hurt Coach Clarence McKinney's team an opportunity to clinch the 2022 SWAC West title.

However, losing sophomore quarterback Andrew Body in the game's final minutes was more of an issue when the backup signal-caller Tison Hill couldn't sustain drives and take time off the game clock.

Losing was more than just Hill, but McKinney felt the team had to address the depth behind Body for the 2023 season.

Last week, Texas Southern signed two quarterbacks - Jace Wilson (Houston) and Kamron Evans (Shreveport) - on National Signing Day to provide depth behind Body.

"As you know, the quarterback position is very important to the success of a program," McKinney told HBCU Legends. "So we're continuing to build on that position, as far as our future goes. That's where a guy like Kamron comes in, and Jace provides some stability behind Andrew [Body]."

LIST OF NEW TSU SIGNEES

Kamron Evans , QB, 6-3, 210, Shreveport, La. (Huntington)

, QB, 6-3, 210, Shreveport, La. (Huntington) Marques Neal , DB, 5-10, 180, Channelview, Texas (Channelview)

, DB, 5-10, 180, Channelview, Texas (Channelview) Elinus Noel III , DL, 6-2, 335, Houma, La. (Nicholls State)

, DL, 6-2, 335, Houma, La. (Nicholls State) Xavier Player , CB, 6-0, 180, Cibolo, Texas (UTSA)

, CB, 6-0, 180, Cibolo, Texas (UTSA) DeMichael Porter , DB, 6-0, 170, Desoto, Texas (Desoto)

, DB, 6-0, 170, Desoto, Texas (Desoto) Roriyon Richardson , WR, 6-1, 185, Humble, Texas (Summer Creek)

, WR, 6-1, 185, Humble, Texas (Summer Creek) Jacob Washington , RB, 6-0, 195, Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)

, RB, 6-0, 195, Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek) Jace Wilson, QB, 5-11, 180, Missouri City, Texas (Furman)

Texas Southern will lose two players in its defensive front seven, with linebacker Tarik Cooper and defensive end Demontario Anderson graduating from the school. Thus, McKinney recruited Nicholls State transfer Elinus Noel III to help anchor the Tigers' defensive line. Noel had 35 tackles with 3 TFLs, and 2 QB Hits with the Colonels in 2022.

"Big Noel is a run-stopper. We had to shore up our run defense and were looking for a guy like him to come in and help us in that department."

Coach McKinney believes the loss of LB Tarik Cooper is vast, but he likes the personnel ready to be elevated in the linebacking corps.

"We feel really good about the group that we have returning. I don't know if you remember, but Jacob Williams was our leading tackler before his injury. Also, we played as a true freshman Isaiah Bogerty behind Cooper." Bogerty is a 6-3 and 220-pound linebacker from Stafford, Texas.

"We must improve against the run before we improve our pass defense," McKinney noted. Texas Southern ranked second-to-last in the SWAC against the run by allowing 208.8 yards per game. The coaching staff will emphasize improving the Tigers' run defense with players like Noel.

Expect TSU to pay attention to the offensive line. McKinney shared," we definitely plan on bringing in some guys in January, and hopefully, we can find a couple of really good players by February."

Texas Southern will be in the teams vying for the SWAC West title again in 2023. Southern, Prairie View, and Grambling hope to be in the mix as well as the Tigers. Still, Coach McKinney is pleased with his eight new signees.

"I feel great anytime you bring in some new guys to compete. It keeps those older guys on their toes, and steel sharpens steel. So we're just looking for guys that can come in and make us better. Competition is the best thing to help us get better."

The Tigers project to start summer training camp in late July for a highly competitive season of SWAC football in 2023.

