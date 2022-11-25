The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-8, 1-7 SWAC) forced four turnovers to upset the Alabama State Hornets (6-5, 4-4 SWAC) in the 98th Turkey Day Classic.

Alabama State defensive lineman Brandon Gaddy (9) and defensive end Nelson Jordan, II, (94) stop Arkansas-Pine Bluff s Kayvon Britten (33) for a loss during the Turkey Day Classic in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday November 24, 2022. Tdc62; Credit:© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Interim head coach Don Treadwell and the Golden Lions led 13-0 at halftime.

Alabama State running back Jacory Merritt scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-13 lead with 5:17 in the 3rd quarter.

The Golden Lions punted to the Hornets with 8:05 remaining in the contest.

Dematrius Davis mounted an 11-play, 52-yard drive in the UAPB territory.

Davis pitched a high-handoff to Merritt, who fumbled the football into the Golden Lions' defender's hands for the fourth Hornets turnover of the game.

UAPB backup signal-caller Chance Edwards led the final march into the Hornets' red zone.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff s Kayvon Britten (33) scores the game winning touchdown in the final minute against against Alabama State in the Turkey Day Classic in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday November 24, 2022. Tdc46; Credit:© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kayvon Britten would go untouched for a 14-yard touchdown scamper to the right for the Golden Lions to reclaim the lead. Britten was the team's MVP, with 167 rushing yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns.

UAPB failed to convert the two-point attempt, and the score remained 19-14 with 49 seconds left in the match. Alabama State's rally came up short, and the Golden Lions finally carved out a SWAC win.

Although the Hornets' offense notched a season-high 497 yards, the turnovers were the deciding factor for Eddie Robinson Jr.'s team to fall at home.

For the Golden Lions, it's still unclear if Treadwell would shed the "interim" tag and replace it as the team's head coach for the 2023 season.

Today's conquest was the final collegiate game for NFL prospect Mark Evans II and senior quarterback Skyler Perry.

Alabama State will be smarting over the loss going into next season, which should be highly competitive after Coach Robinson's highly successful rookie coaching campaign.

98th Turkey Day Classic 9 Gallery 9 Images

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF STANDOUT PLAYERS

Skyler Perry - 14 of 29, 113 passing yards, 1 INT; 7 rushes, 24 rushing yards.

Kayvon Britten - 28 rushes, 167 rushing yards, 3 TD; 6 receptions, 8 yards.

Chryst Cochran - 3 receptions, 63 receiving yards

Raequan Prince - 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards

ALABAMA STATE STANDOUT PLAYERS

Dematrius Davis - 18 of 30, 272 passing yards, 1 INT

Jacory Merritt - 17 rushes, 97 rushing yards, 2 TD; 2 receptions, 47 yards

Kisean Johnson - 7 receptions, 126 receiving yards

Andrew Olgetree - 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

