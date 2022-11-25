Skip to main content

UAPB Carve Out An Upset Over Alabama State

UAPB used the 98th Turkey Day Classic to upset Alabama State for first SWAC victory.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-8, 1-7 SWAC) forced four turnovers to upset the Alabama State Hornets (6-5, 4-4 SWAC) in the 98th Turkey Day Classic.

Kayvon Britten

Interim head coach Don Treadwell and the Golden Lions led 13-0 at halftime.

Alabama State running back Jacory Merritt scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-13 lead with 5:17 in the 3rd quarter.

The Golden Lions punted to the Hornets with 8:05 remaining in the contest.

Dematrius Davis mounted an 11-play, 52-yard drive in the UAPB territory.

Davis pitched a high-handoff to Merritt, who fumbled the football into the Golden Lions' defender's hands for the fourth Hornets turnover of the game.

UAPB backup signal-caller Chance Edwards led the final march into the Hornets' red zone.

Kayvon Britten, on Thursday November 24, 2022. Tdc46
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kayvon Britten would go untouched for a 14-yard touchdown scamper to the right for the Golden Lions to reclaim the lead. Britten was the team's MVP, with 167 rushing yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns.

UAPB failed to convert the two-point attempt, and the score remained 19-14 with 49 seconds left in the match. Alabama State's rally came up short, and the Golden Lions finally carved out a SWAC win.

Although the Hornets' offense notched a season-high 497 yards, the turnovers were the deciding factor for Eddie Robinson Jr.'s team to fall at home.

For the Golden Lions, it's still unclear if Treadwell would shed the "interim" tag and replace it as the team's head coach for the 2023 season.

Today's conquest was the final collegiate game for NFL prospect Mark Evans II and senior quarterback Skyler Perry.

Alabama State will be smarting over the loss going into next season, which should be highly competitive after Coach Robinson's highly successful rookie coaching campaign.

98th Turkey Day Classic

USATSI_19497461_168388561_lowres
9
Gallery
9 Images

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF STANDOUT PLAYERS

  • Skyler Perry - 14 of 29, 113 passing yards, 1 INT; 7 rushes, 24 rushing yards.
  • Kayvon Britten - 28 rushes, 167 rushing yards, 3 TD; 6 receptions, 8 yards.
  • Chryst Cochran - 3 receptions, 63 receiving yards
  • Raequan Prince - 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards

ALABAMA STATE STANDOUT PLAYERS

  • Dematrius Davis - 18 of 30, 272 passing yards, 1 INT
  • Jacory Merritt - 17 rushes, 97 rushing yards, 2 TD; 2 receptions, 47 yards
  • Kisean Johnson - 7 receptions, 126 receiving yards
  • Andrew Olgetree - 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles:

James Houston Sack
Football

James Houston's NFL Debut Was A 'Sacking' Success!

By Kyle T. Mosley
James Houston
Football

Detroit Lions Elevate Former Jackson State Star James "The Problem" Houston to Active Roster for Thanksgiving Day Game

By Kyle T. Mosley
Lawrencia Moten, Nicole Hutchinson, and Courtney Tate
Basketball

HBCU GO Hires First All-Female Broadcast Team, Jon Kelley as 'HBCU GO TIME' Host for Basketball Season

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19485798_168388561_lowres
Football

HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | Week 13

By Kyle T. Mosley
JSU Coach Deion Sanders
Football

Coach Prime's FBS Candidacy Takes 'Petty Shots'

By Kyle T. Mosley
SANDERS - OLIVER
Football

Deion Sanders, Trei Oliver Compete for 2022 FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award

By Kyle T. Mosley
Eddie Robinson and Deion Sanders
Football

Deion Sanders, Jackson State Bests Eddie Robinson, Grambling's Early SWAC Record

By Kyle T. Mosley
Willie Simmons
Football

NCAA Fails to Select No. 24 Florida A&M for 2022 FCS Football Playoffs

By Kyle T. Mosley