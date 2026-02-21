VA Union RB Curtis Allen Named 2025 Black College Football Player Of The Year After Historic Season
Virginia Union running back Curtis Allen won the Deacon Jones Trophy, recognizing him as the 2025 Black College Football Player of the Year at an awards ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana. The honor is the finishing touch on one of the most decorated seasons ever by an HBCU and Division II football player.
Allen dominated during his senior campaign, leading all of Division II with 2,409 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, powering the Panthers to another Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championship game appearance and an NCAA Division II playoff berth.
He rushed for at least 100 yards in every game and topped 200 yards four times, including a record-setting 369-yard, five-touchdown performance against Bluefield State.
The Deacon Jones Trophy adds to a résumé that already includes the Harlon Hill Trophy, CIAA Offensive Player of the Year honors and multiple All-America selections. With the Harlon Hill and Black College Football Player of the Year awards in the same season, Allen becomes the first HBCU player to sweep Division II’s top individual honor and Black College Football’s premier award in the same year.
Virginia Union has produced back-to-back Black College Football Players of the Year, with Allen following former Panthers standout Jada Byers, further cementing the program’s place among the elite in Black college football.
At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Allen enters the 2026 NFL Draft cycle as one of the most productive rushers in college football after leading the nation in rushing across all divisions. His blend of size, durability and explosive playmaking is expected to generate significant NFL interest while continuing to shine a national spotlight on Virginia Union and the CIAA. Some likened his rushing style and power to former NFL greats Adrian Peterson or Eric Dickerson.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze