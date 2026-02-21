VA Union RB Curtis Allen Named 2025 Black College Football Player Of The Year After Historic Season

Virginia Union running back Curtis Allen won the Deacon Jones Trophy, recognizing him as the 2025 Black College Football Player of the Year at an awards ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana. The honor is the finishing touch on one of the most decorated seasons ever by an HBCU and Division II football player.

Allen dominated during his senior campaign, leading all of Division II with 2,409 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, powering the Panthers to another Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championship game appearance and an NCAA Division II playoff berth.

He rushed for at least 100 yards in every game and topped 200 yards four times, including a record-setting 369-yard, five-touchdown performance against Bluefield State.

RB CURTIS ALLEN - VA UNION | VA UNION ATHLETICS

The Deacon Jones Trophy adds to a résumé that already includes the Harlon Hill Trophy, CIAA Offensive Player of the Year honors and multiple All-America selections. With the Harlon Hill and Black College Football Player of the Year awards in the same season, Allen becomes the first HBCU player to sweep Division II’s top individual honor and Black College Football’s premier award in the same year.

Virginia Union has produced back-to-back Black College Football Players of the Year, with Allen following former Panthers standout Jada Byers, further cementing the program’s place among the elite in Black college football.

VA Union RB Curtis Allen | HBCU GO

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Allen enters the 2026 NFL Draft cycle as one of the most productive rushers in college football after leading the nation in rushing across all divisions. His blend of size, durability and explosive playmaking is expected to generate significant NFL interest while continuing to shine a national spotlight on Virginia Union and the CIAA. Some likened his rushing style and power to former NFL greats Adrian Peterson or Eric Dickerson.