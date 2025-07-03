HBCU Legends

New Black Ice: From Tennessee State To NHL, A New Era Of Hockey Players Will Debut

The New Era Of Talent And Diversity In Ice Hockey in Collegiate Sports and NHL.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kashawn Aitcheson is selected as the 17th overall pick to the New York Islanders in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kashawn Aitcheson is selected as the 17th overall pick to the New York Islanders in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brothers on Ice! Or, as the Fostys' coined, "Black Ice." What's next, a black male figure skater? Based on last week's 2025 NHL Draft, we're beginning to trend in that direction.  

Diversity in ice hockey isn't new, but it's not widely recognized like in the NFL, NBA, and even among black talent in golf and tennis. The Colored Hockey League debuted around 1895 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, almost twenty-two years before the NHL launched.  

Writers George and Darril Fosty penned in Black Ice, "The Colored League would emerge as a premier force in Canadian hockey and supply the resilience necessary to preserve a unique culture which exists to this day. Unfortunately, their contributions were conveniently ignored, or simply stolen, as white teams and hockey officials, influenced by the black league, copied elements of the black style or sought to take self-credit for black hockey innovations.

Tennessee State Hockey
Tennessee State Hockey / Credit: TSU Athletics

Diversity On Ice Is Strong In 2025

It is time to embrace this new diversity in ice hockey, a sport traditionally dominated by individuals of European or Canadian heritage.

Over the years, the NHL has made progress since Herb Carnegie was the first black ice hockey star in the 1930s and Willie O'Ree took to the ice for the Boston Bruins in 1958.

The moment has arrived for Black culture to welcome and engage with the growing diversity of the figures playing ice hockey as well.

Last week, the NHL had a historic draft, during which teams selected over 20 players of color, including those of Black, Indigenous, Latin, and Asian heritage.

PK Subban
Jun 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; PK Subban at the NHL STREET and NHL Player Inclusion Coalition Panel Discussion at LA Live. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This fall, Tennessee State University will make history by launching the first-ever ice hockey team at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), breaking the collegiate color barrier in the sport. Former NHL player Duanté Abercrombie has been appointed as the head coach and will face the challenge of assembling the team for the 2025-26 season.  

Leading the campaign have been the Nashville Predators and NHL headquarters, which have assisted Tennessee State University with resources and training facilities.   

The franchise has had minority players in its history, with P.K. Subban, Seth Jones, and Joel Ward. Thurs, bridging across Nashville to Tennessee State was a near-natural process for the NHL organization.

The 2025 NHL Draft and Diversity

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft was notable for its depth of character and the emergence of a new generation of players ready to make their mark on the sport.  

One of the most significant storylines of the 2025 NHL Draft was the continued growth in diversity, particularly the increased presence of Black athletes and other players of color.  

This year, at least 10 Black players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting and awaited their names to be called, reflecting the league's ongoing efforts to broaden the sport's reach and inclusivity.

Malcolm Spence
Erie Otters forward Malcolm Spence skates during an Ontario Hockey League Western Conference quarterfinal game against the Kitchener Rangers at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie on April 2, 2024. / GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable Black Athletes Drafted

  • Kashawn Aitcheson: A powerful two-way defenseman, Aitcheson was among the top-ranked North American skaters. His combination of physicality and offensive skills made him a standout, leading to his selection in the first round of the draft.
  • Malcolm Spence: Spence's impressive performance in league play and international tournaments, including aiding Canada in winning gold at the IIHF U18 Championship, established him as a highly sought-after prospect.
  • William Moore: Moore, a dual citizen of both the U.S. and Canada, brings versatility and international experience that contribute to this year's class diversity.
Kashawn Aitcheson
Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kashawn Aitcheson is selected as the 17th overall pick to the New York Islanders in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Broader Impact

In total, at least 26 players of color — including Black, Indigenous, Asian, and Latin American athletes — were ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2025 draft.  

This marks a significant increase from previous years and reflects the NHL's commitment to supporting grassroots programs and expanding access to hockey in underrepresented communities.

"They have love for the game in their eyes and hearts. Kids just go practice, play, and next thing you know, there are 20 of them possible for the draft. It's fun to see," Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph remarked. He is a trailblazer as a Black player in the NHL.

Looking Ahead

The growing presence of Black athletes and other players of color in the sport reflects its increasing inclusivity and the effectiveness of outreach initiatives.  

As these young players embark on their professional careers, they hold the potential to inspire the next generation and contribute to further diversifying the face of hockey.

Will Tennessee State receive the much-needed support from the students, alumni, and surrounding community?

We shall see.

ICE HOCKEY

feed

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Hockey