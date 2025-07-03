New Black Ice: From Tennessee State To NHL, A New Era Of Hockey Players Will Debut
Brothers on Ice! Or, as the Fostys' coined, "Black Ice." What's next, a black male figure skater? Based on last week's 2025 NHL Draft, we're beginning to trend in that direction.
Diversity in ice hockey isn't new, but it's not widely recognized like in the NFL, NBA, and even among black talent in golf and tennis. The Colored Hockey League debuted around 1895 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, almost twenty-two years before the NHL launched.
Writers George and Darril Fosty penned in Black Ice, "The Colored League would emerge as a premier force in Canadian hockey and supply the resilience necessary to preserve a unique culture which exists to this day. Unfortunately, their contributions were conveniently ignored, or simply stolen, as white teams and hockey officials, influenced by the black league, copied elements of the black style or sought to take self-credit for black hockey innovations.
Diversity On Ice Is Strong In 2025
It is time to embrace this new diversity in ice hockey, a sport traditionally dominated by individuals of European or Canadian heritage.
Over the years, the NHL has made progress since Herb Carnegie was the first black ice hockey star in the 1930s and Willie O'Ree took to the ice for the Boston Bruins in 1958.
The moment has arrived for Black culture to welcome and engage with the growing diversity of the figures playing ice hockey as well.
Last week, the NHL had a historic draft, during which teams selected over 20 players of color, including those of Black, Indigenous, Latin, and Asian heritage.
This fall, Tennessee State University will make history by launching the first-ever ice hockey team at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), breaking the collegiate color barrier in the sport. Former NHL player Duanté Abercrombie has been appointed as the head coach and will face the challenge of assembling the team for the 2025-26 season.
Leading the campaign have been the Nashville Predators and NHL headquarters, which have assisted Tennessee State University with resources and training facilities.
The franchise has had minority players in its history, with P.K. Subban, Seth Jones, and Joel Ward. Thurs, bridging across Nashville to Tennessee State was a near-natural process for the NHL organization.
The 2025 NHL Draft and Diversity
The 2025 NHL Entry Draft was notable for its depth of character and the emergence of a new generation of players ready to make their mark on the sport.
One of the most significant storylines of the 2025 NHL Draft was the continued growth in diversity, particularly the increased presence of Black athletes and other players of color.
This year, at least 10 Black players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting and awaited their names to be called, reflecting the league's ongoing efforts to broaden the sport's reach and inclusivity.
Notable Black Athletes Drafted
- Kashawn Aitcheson: A powerful two-way defenseman, Aitcheson was among the top-ranked North American skaters. His combination of physicality and offensive skills made him a standout, leading to his selection in the first round of the draft.
- Malcolm Spence: Spence's impressive performance in league play and international tournaments, including aiding Canada in winning gold at the IIHF U18 Championship, established him as a highly sought-after prospect.
- William Moore: Moore, a dual citizen of both the U.S. and Canada, brings versatility and international experience that contribute to this year's class diversity.
Broader Impact
In total, at least 26 players of color — including Black, Indigenous, Asian, and Latin American athletes — were ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2025 draft.
This marks a significant increase from previous years and reflects the NHL's commitment to supporting grassroots programs and expanding access to hockey in underrepresented communities.
"They have love for the game in their eyes and hearts. Kids just go practice, play, and next thing you know, there are 20 of them possible for the draft. It's fun to see," Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph remarked. He is a trailblazer as a Black player in the NHL.
Looking Ahead
The growing presence of Black athletes and other players of color in the sport reflects its increasing inclusivity and the effectiveness of outreach initiatives.
As these young players embark on their professional careers, they hold the potential to inspire the next generation and contribute to further diversifying the face of hockey.
Will Tennessee State receive the much-needed support from the students, alumni, and surrounding community?
We shall see.