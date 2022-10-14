QB Richard Shines as NCCU Routs Morgan State

North Carolina Central (5-1, 1-0 MEAC) routed Morgan State (2-4, 0-2 MEAC) 59-20 as quarterback Davius Richard dazzled the home crowd and accounted for six touchdowns.

Richard had 17/24 pass completions for 217 yards with four passing touchdowns. He also notched two rushing touchdowns and ran for 66 yards.

Eagles running back Latrell Collier rushed 16 times for 112 yards and a touchdown.

NCCU's passing attack had Richard connecting with touchdown passes to E.J. Hicks, J'mari Taylor, and a pair to Devin Smith.

A slow start against a potent offense contributed to Morgan State falling behind North Carolina Central 42-13 at halftime.

The Bears quarterback Carson Baker connected 11-of-21 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown to Andre Callaway. The sophomore wideout added six receptions for 87 yards.

Morgan State rushed for 120 in the loss but was ineffective through the air, which led to stalled possessions.

The Eagles have defeated the Bears for a fifth-straight time in their series.

Next Up

Morgan State travels to meet Delaware State at Delaware Stadium for a 3:00 PM ET kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 22. North Carolina Central will square off against last season's MEAC champion South Carolina State at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium at 12:30 PM ET on Oct. 22.

