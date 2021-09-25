September 25, 2021
Deion Sanders Debuts New 'PrimeMobile' Scooter

Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday, Sanders had toe surgery this week to repair a 'claw toe' and another by  Dr. Lori Reed, Orthopedic Surgeon in Jackson, MS.  The goal of the operations was to shorten the second toe by cutting through the bone, lengthening, and re-attaching a tendon, then straighten his first toe

.

Dr. Hurt explained to Sanders that Dr. Reid "will be fixing an old deformity about your foot from an old football injury." Deion Sanders responded, "why you have to call it deformity, Doc?" Hurt further shared he has an "old claw toe, and your second toe is dislocated." 

I reached out to AFLAC for a comment on Sanders' new scooter.

Jackson State will play Delta State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at 2:00 PM CT on Saturday, Sept. 25.

