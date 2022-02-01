Grambling Confirmed 'Ground-Breaking' NIL Deal with HBCU Legends

Skip to main content

Grambling Confirmed 'Ground-Breaking' NIL Deal

Grambling State confirmed "ground-breaking" NIL deal for its student athletes.

On Monday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that "Grambling State University is set to announce a Name Image and Likeness deal for all of its scholarship student-athletes." His tweet continued, "where every Grambling athlete receives annual income for their NIL. The deal is believed to be the first of its kind."

I contacted Grambling State officials and one confirmed a NIL deal is developing. No details were released because "the two companies are working on a release and will be sent out to the media once completed," per a Grambling State representative.

The two companies involved are "Urban Edge Network and Athylt," as reported by Thamel.

Providing income for Grambling's "scholarship" student-athletes will be a huge win for its sports program. The NILs can channel money for student-athletes without incorporating additional funding from the university.

Icon Collective is "a group of Grambling Alumni and community partners, including former athletes, that love our HBCU. This group is the catalyst to ensure our athletes have every opportunity to be successful by using NCAA name, image, and likeness guidelines."

HBCU Legends will have more details on Grambling's NIL deal for the student-athletes. 

