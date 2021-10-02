Grambling's Defense Forced 5 Aqeel Glass Turnovers to Defeat Alabama A&M

Grambling must not have read the reports that Alabama A&M was the best team in the SWAC and all HBCUs. The Tigers attacked and capitalized off five turnovers from BCPOY candidate Aqeel Glass to tame the Bulldogs, 37-28.

FIRST QUARTER

Aqeel Glass opened the game like Aqeel Glass. The Player of the Year candidate marched the Alabama A&M downfield inside Eddie Robinson Stadium to take an early lead over Grambling State.

His pass completion to Dee Anderson resulted in an eight-yard touchdown. Spencer Corey's extra point kick attempt was good. The Bulldogs would take the 7-0 advantage after a drive of 11 plays, 87 yards, and 3:11 off the clock.

A&M's second drive resulted in a missed 30-yard field goal by Spencer.

Noah Bodden opened the game as the Tigers' starting quarterback. The highly-touted freshman was elusive and calm under the Bulldogs' pressure but couldn't sustain the G-Men's first two drives.

The first quarter ended with Grambling behind 7-0.

Alabama A&M-7, Grambling State-0 (End of 1st Quarter)

SECOND QUARTER

Glass maneuvered the Bulldogs into scoring position, where he located Dee Anderson in the left corner of the endzone to increase A&M's lead. Corey booted the point after for a commanding 14-0 advantage over Grambling.

Bodden's skills were on full display after an Aqeel Glass interception pass. The young quarterback has a rocket for an arm. A&M blitzed Bodden along the seven-yard line, and he made to pay with a strike to

The Bulldogs fumbled the kickoff and set up the Tigers inside the red zone at the 13-yard line. Grambling kicked a field goal to move closer 14-10.

On the next possession, Glass tossed his second interception in the first half.

Bodden turned the takeaway into a touchdown pass and Grambling captured the lead 17-14.

Two plays later, the G-Men created another Glass turnover when Anderson stripped the quarterback from the football, and the big Cameron Richardson had a "Scoop Six" for a touchdown. Suddenly, Grambling extended the score 24-14 over Alabama A&M with 4:39 before halftime.

GSU stopped A&M on a 4th and 4 with 1:45 left in the first half. Coach Fobbs sent Bodden onto the field and immediately went for the Bulldogs' jugular. But the young QB missed a streaking wideout down the middle of the field.

The Tigers went into halftime, leading 24-14 at home against the No.1 ranked Alabama A&M Bulldogs

HALFTIME

Alabama A&M-14, Grambling State-24

The Bulldogs were plagued with turnovers in second quarter and Grambling seized control of the contest.

Glass accounted for 2 interception passes and one fumble.

Bodden led GSU to 24 unanswered points in his first start.

THIRD QUARTER

After several uneventful drives from both teams, Noah Bodden tossed a gorgeous bomb to Coby Ross for the Tigers to go up by 17 points, 31-14. Grambling is controlling in all phases of the football game.

Grambling kept the pressure on Glass with stunts and blitzes. A&M's offensive line was frustrated and lacked the necessary communication in the protection of Aqeel Glass. He threw his third interception of the game when the Tigers had a "tip drill" pick of Glass at the 30-yard line.

Urban missed a field goal with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Alabama A&M could not convert on a fourth-and-seven play at the start of the final quarter when Glass's pass went incomplete.

GSU scored a field goal off another turnover taming the Bulldogs 34-14 with 11:31 left in the game.

The 20-point lead would force A&M to become one-dimensional, but Aqeel Glass was not done. He responded quickly with a missile to Odieu Hiliare for a touchdown to climb closer, 34-21, at 10:53 on the clock.

The G-Men went three-and-out and gave the Bulldogs life. The momentum started to swing in A&M's direction.

A&M marched the football into Grambling's territory on the ensuing drive when Glass connected on a fourth-and-six with Anderson for his third touchdown in the tilt. Corey tacked on the extra point in the Bulldogs' comeback effort. The Tigers still led by 6 points, 34-28 with 5:30 left to solidify the win.

A pass interference call moved GSU to the 50-yard line and Brewton rushed to the 33-yard line on the following play.

Bodden made his first mistake when Carter tipped the football to Irby for an interception. But all was not lost for Grambling.

Glass threw his fourth interception on the next play after his pass was deflected and Richardson caught the football within the 10-yard line.

STANDOUT PERFORMERS