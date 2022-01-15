AAMU Asst. Head Coach Selected as NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Team Offensive Coordinator

Skip to main content

HBCU Coach Selected as NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Team Offensive Coordinator

The NFLPA Bowl game will feature an HBCU assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the American Team

The NFLPA Bowl game will feature an HBCU assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the American Team. Alabama A&M's Duane Taylor will have an opportunity to showcase his offensive schemes at the all-star bowl game. Taylor serves as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs.   It will benefit the Taylor and the American squad to have Alabama A&M's star quarterback Aqeel Glass playing in the contest.

Duane Taylor

For the past several seasons, he has guided the offense with the two-time SWAC Offensive Player of the Year quarterback Aqeel Glass. Last season, Alabama A&M's offense was well represented in the postseason honors and awards under Taylor's leadership. 

The American Football Coaches Association recognized Taylor and his offensive staff, Markus Lawrence, Fred T. Farrier, Jason Mai, and B. Turner, as the 'Minority Offensive Staff of the Year"

Alabama A&M Offensive Accolades

Four offensive players, QB Aqeel Glass, RB Gary Quarles, WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, and WR Odieu Hilaire, received SWAC first-team honors, while WR Dee Anderson earned second-team recognition.

Read More

You can credit the former Winston-Salem State quarterback for the potent Bulldogs offensive strategy that led the SWAC in total, scoring, passing, third-down, and red zone offense for the 2021 season.  

Glass finished 6th in passing yards in the FCS, and the team was 7th in total offense with 481.1 yards per game.

Taylor is an "up and coming" young talent poised to become a head coach in college football. 

*Note: Alabama A&M's QB Aqeel Glass and WR Dee Anderson were invited to the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine.

