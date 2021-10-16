Jackson State a Homecoming victory over the Alabama State Hornets in Week 7.

Jackson State and over 53,000 fans celebrated the Tigers' Homecoming events this week with a 28-7 victory over the Alabama State Hornets. Coach Prime's top-ranked team had its second-consecutive opponent from Alabama for a critical SWAC contest.

The Alabama State went blow-for-blow with the Tigers in the first half, but the Hornets did not have enough muscle and fire-power to upset Jackson State and climb on top of the SWAC East division.

Shedeur Sanders vs ASU

FIRST HALF ACTION

Alabama State's defense appeared shaky, allowing Jackson State's opening drive to look effortless. Shedeur Sanders located WR Corbin in the endzone for a 21-yard touchdown strike.

The Hornets continued to pressure the Tigers' offensive line for a pair of sacks on Sanders and several QB hurries.

Crawley led the Hornets on a five-play, 63-yard touchdown drive in 2:01 minutes to even the contest, 7-7.

The teams would remain tied at 7 going into halftime.

KEYS OF THE FIRST HALF

Alabama State's harassment of Shedeur Sanders was the primary key of the game.

ASU's Crawley has been more efficient than Sanders.

JSU's defense has been a bit sluggish getting to Crawley.

The Homecoming team was unbalanced with running back Marshall rushing 12 times for 46 yards.

Several false-start penalties by Jackson State help to quench the fire on drives.

SECOND-HALF ACTION

Shedeur Sanders throws a 3-yard TD to Wideman

Shedeur Sanders opened the second half by marching the Tigers for a 3-yard touchdown strike to Malachi Wideman in 9 plays, 59 yards, with 4:22 ticking off the clock. Jackson State led 14-7 over the Alabama State.

ASU had a three-and-out and punted back to the Tigers.

Jackson State's running back Marshall scores a 3-yard touchdown versus Alabama State

Again, Sanders went to work, handed off to Marshall for a four-yard touchdown run. The freshman led the Tigers on a 6-play and 55-yard drive to expand the Jackson State lead by 14 points.

Jackson State would remain leading 21-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Jackson began to bully the Hornets and pulled away with a 21-yard burst for a touchdown by running back JD Martin. After the extra point kick by Misiak, the Tigers' lead ballooned 28-7.

Bad blood between the SWAC foes started to boil over. Alabama State began to become frustrated and thwarted a couple of drives with unsportsmanlike penalties.

The JSU defense hammered the final nail in the Hornet's coffin and prevented the Hornets from crossing the 50-yard line in the 4th quarter. Jackson State coasted to a 28-7 win to go 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the SWAC.

STANDOUT PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders: 17/29, 201 yards, 2 TD, 139.6 quarterback efficiency rating

17/29, 201 yards, 2 TD, 139.6 quarterback efficiency rating Corbin: 7 rec., 113 yards, 1 TD

Wideman: 6 rec., 74 yards, 1 TD

S. Marshall: 24 rushes, 97 yards, 1 TD

J. Martin: 5 rushes, 43 yards, 1 TD

Alabama State

M. Crawley: 9/26 competions, 117 yards, 1 TD, 85.1 rating

K. Jones: 4 rec, 72 yards

J. Hixon: 3 rec, 30 yards

E. Gray: 14 rushes, 36 yards

NEXT UP

Jackson State (5-1, 3-0 SWAC) will host winless Bethune-Cookman (0-7, 0-4 SWAC) on Oct. 30.

