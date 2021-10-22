Texas Southern's 'Ocean of Soul' Marching Band Performs at Spurs 'Homecoming' Game

    • October 22, 2021
    Watch: Texas Southern's 'Ocean of Soul' Marching Band at Spurs 'Homecoming' Game

    Author:

    The legendary Texas Southern University's 'Ocean of Soul' Marching Band performed at the San Antonio Spurs' home opener on Oct. 20.  The Spurs organization called the game its "Homecoming!"  

    The TSU band traveled west from Houston on I-10 to San Antonio to take part of the opening night festivities.   

    Texas Southern will host Alcorn State in a SWAC conference battle on Sat., Oct. 23 at PNC Stadium.   HBCU Legends' Kyle T. Mosley will be reporting live from the contest.

