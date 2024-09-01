Texas Southern Dominates Prairie View For Historic Win, Ushering In The Cris Dishman Era
It was an extraordinarily successful and much-welcomed debut for Texas Southern's head coach, Cris Dishman. In August, his team felt disrespected after SWAC Coaches and SIDs predicted a 6th-place finish for the Tigers in the Western Division for 2024. However, Coach Dishman was vindicated as the scoreboard flashed the 27-9 victory, to the joy of Tigers fans nationwide.
The rookie head coach, staff, and players dismissed any past disrespect by convincingly defeating his close friend Bubba McDowell and the Panthers at home.
"Well, Coach [Bubba] McDowell told me, it's not a rivalry until we win one. So we won one. Now the rivalry begins," Coach Cris Dishman said.
You can name all underdog sports cliches,' and each one is befitting to Saturday's historic triumph Coach Cris Dishman and the Texas Southern Tigers claimed over the Prairie View A&M Panthers at Panther Stadium.
Nine consecutive years of frustration and torment ended as thousands of TSU alums and faithful fans watched from the bleachers, sports bars, and homes. The Durley-Nicks Trophy finally belongs to Texas Southern University for another 364 days until the Tigers and Panthers meet at Shell Energy Stadium in 2025.
"My hats off to Chris and his team, his coaches," Bubba McDowell told HBCU Legends. "They did a heck of a job preparing those young men to come out and play a full course of football."
"This is validation that we hired the right man," Dr. Kevin Granger said before the 38th Labor Day Classic's Trophy was hoisted by Coach Cris Dishman. The same sentiment was shouted loud and clear on the Blackshear Field as the "Ocean of Soul" harmoniously celebrated with the fans from the stands. Players and coaches rejoiced and hugged as the proverbial "monkey was off their backs" after dominating the Panthers from the opening kick-off to the final gun.
"We got a great locker room in there. We only could take 70. I wish we could take a 110. We got a heck of a locker room. Our seniors are the leaders. We keep the locker room straight. And all that our coaches gotta do is coach. We don't have to discipline. Our coaches coach and the players discipline each other."
The head and assistant coaches' NFL and professional football experience made a difference in this year's TSU squad. After a strict and "by the book" spring and summer training camp, Coach Dishman's team seemed more focused, determined, and, as a result, flat-out better than Prairie View.
The 2023 SWAC West Champions committed nine penalties for 89 yards, with at least three preventing the Panthers from picking up first downs. In comparison, the Tigers only had two infractions in the game. I recall the days they would have two subsequent penalties on one drive. Nevertheless, it's a new day at Texas Southern.
A NEW MENTALITY AND CONFIDENCE
I've seen this before. The tides changed for Southern University after the Jaguars, led by Captain Kenny Times in the 1979 Bayou Classic, defeated Coach Eddie Robinson and Grambling State 14-7.
That one game ended nine-straight defeats the Jaguars suffered at the hands of the Tigers. Could Saturday night's contest at Prairie View A&M have the same effect on the Texas Southern Tigers? It's highly probable.
Wins of this caliber are game-changers for programs regarding recruitment, publicity, and, more so, confidence.
THE QUARTERBACKS
The 39th Labor Day Classic was also a battle of new starting quarterbacks. Coach Dishman boldly decided to start KJ Cooper over Jace Wilson, which outshone Bubba McDowell's choice of Coley over Cam Peterson.
After both starters had shaky opening series, Cooper settled down and began to display his strong arm and excellent ball placement with strikes to his receivers. Although Cooper's 19 of 29 completed passes, 126 passing yards, and one passing touchdown may appear pedestrian, he was effective before exiting the game with a lower leg injury. His ability to evade pass rushers and gain 52 yards on six carries bewildered the Panthers' defense.
TIGERS SEIZED THE MOMENT AND OPPORTUNITIES
Texas Southern knew they had to capitalize on any in-game opportunities.
Coach Dishman reflected, "Well, hats off our defense. They played very well. Our special teams play well. And we already said before, go in the red zone, win third down, and a team with the less penalities is going to win this game."
Two yellow flags went against the Tigers against Prairie View in a well-coached performance in this storied rivalry.
PRAIRIE VIEW MUST REBOUND
Bubba McDowell decided against a fourth-down and two-yard attempt, settling for the field goal. His choice would be fatal for the Panthers, as Texas Southern answered with a 70-yard drive that ended with Cooper throwing a bullet to Leary, who was streaking down the left sidelines. Tigers would lead 20-9 in the third quarter, eventually sealing the game before adding another late Danny Green Jr. touchdown.
"We win as a team. We lose as a team, you know, and, unfortunately, you know, we don't win this game. But if they stay together, you know, something again," Coach McDowell noted.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR TEXAS SOUTHERN
"Our guys had the tenacity and the grind to keep grinding it out and winning this," Coach Dishman mentioned in his postgame interview. The Tigers will face another cross-town nemesis, the Rice Owls. Sam Houston dispatched Rice in Week 1, and next Saturday's game could be closer than ever for the Tigers to have an upset.
HBCU Legends will be at Rice Stadium to cover the Texas Southern versus Rice game on Saturday, Sept. 7.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
- RB Danny Green Jr: 15 rushes, 81 yards, 2 TD; 1 reception for 9 yards
- QB KJ Cooper: 19/29 completed passes for 126 yards, 1 TD; 6 rushes for 52 yards; Led two 70+ yard drives
- Offensive Line: The linemen manhandled and pushed around Texas Southern in the trenches most of the night.