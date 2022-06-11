All-American Randolph Ross Jr. of North Carolina A&T cruised to become the back-to-back outdoor 400-meter national champion.

In March, the Aggie captured the 400-meter 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship title in Birmingham at 44.82 seconds.

Jun 10, 2022; Eugene, OR, USA; Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T (8) wins the 400m in 44.13 during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. From top: Ryan Willie (Florida), Elija Godwin (Georgia), Champion Allison (Florida), Jonathan Joes (Texas) and Ross. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Duane Ross spoke about the Olympian Randolph Ross Jr.'s impressive win and accomplishments. "I'm so proud of Junior and what he has continued to do," said Duane Ross, Ross Jr.'s father and A&T's director of track and field programs. "We speak of our legacy all the time, and it does my heart good to see him become a man of integrity.

I thought he ran a good race. Running in Lane 8 put him in a situation where he couldn't gauge his position well, but he's an intelligent runner and put himself in a position to win it."

The NC A&T track and field program's future has been cloudy since the announcement that director Duane Ross will leave after accepting a similar position at the University of Tennessee. He has guided national champions Kayla White (2019 200m), Men's 4x400-meter relay team (2021), Cambrea Sturgis (2021 women's 100m and 200m), Javonte' Harding (2022 men's 200m), and Randolph Ross (2021, 2022 men's 400m). Ross has 9 MEAC conference championships (men and women combined) and multiple indoor and outdoor honors and awards.

Ross Jr. is considered one of the greatest student-athletes in North Carolina A&T athletics history and NCAA track and field history.

